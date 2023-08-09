New record! Boomplay presents Black Sherif with 300million streams plaque

Black Sherif has received yet another enviable plaque from Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

This recent plaque is for amassing a record total streams for his catalogue and a historic feat for his debut album.

Blacko’s catalogue on Boomplay garnered 300 million total streams in February 2023 and just recently, his maiden album, ”The Villain I Never Was (TVINW)”, reached a milestone of 300 million streams.

This makes Blacko the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay currently and TVINW, the most streamed Ghanaian album.

Receiving the plaque from Oliver Ameyedowo, Artist Relations Manager at Boomplay Ghana, Black Sherif recalled his humble beginnings as a great fan of music and wanting to share his story through music.

He relayed not being able to achieve all that he has in a relatively short time without the support and love of his fans and for that he expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

“300M+ streams on Boomplay in few years, it takes a village and everyone’s effort. I am very grateful for you guys – for your energy, support and streaming. I do appreciate this so much.

I used to make music not knowing what would come of it. From that to the accolades and receiving this new plaque have been nothing but mind blowing.

I love and appreciate the fans for being there for me and the music I create. This one is for them. My gratitude also goes to Boomplay for continuously supporting my journey,“ Blacko intimated.

Commenting on Black Sherif’s rise and Boomplay’s commitment to supporting the African artiste and music ecosystem, Paul Azumah-Ayitey, Communications and Public Relations Manager for Africa at Boomplay shared, “Having played an important role in Black Sherif’s emergence and success story, Boomplay is always proud of his achievements and the new grounds he keeps breaking.

Blacko’s meteoric rise has been phenomenal and a testament to his great talent and potential. Boomplay is committed to providing an enabling platform for African artistes to unlock their potential and grow their audience, and we will make sure we are right by their side to celebrate every milestone along the journey.”

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, the 21-year-old talented artiste, has been on a sensational run since the release of his viral hit, “First Sermon” which gave him mainstream attention.

Single after single, Blacko’s career has soared. He released the likes of “Second Sermon” (plus its remix with Burna Boy), Kwaku the Traveller and Soja, leading to his debut album, “The Villain I Never Was” which was dropped on 6th October, 2022, much to critical acclaim.

Blacko has broken many records and won many awards including the coveted “Artist of the Year” at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ahead of his sophomore album anticipated this year, Black Sherif has announced a two-song EP dubbed “Take Care of Yourself, Blacko” scheduled for release on Thursday, 10th August, 2023.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic