AFRIMMA 2023: Shatta, Amaarae, Stone, Piesie, Blacko & more Nominated

The nominees for the 2023 edition of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) have been announced, and 15 Ghanaians have been recognized across multiple categories.

Black Sherif and King Promise lead the pack with three nominations each, while Amaarae has received two nominations, and the others have secured one nomination each.

The 2023 AFRIMMA is set to take place on September 17, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

See the full list of Ghanaian nominees below:

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA

Black Sheriff – Ghana

Adekunle Gold – Nigeria

Bnxn- Nigeria

Santrinos Raphael – Togo

Asake- Nigeria

Didi B – Ivory Coast

King Promise – Ghana

Tonton Pal – Mali

Omah Lay – Nigeria

BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA

Ammarae– Ghana

Tems – Nigeria

Josey – Ivory Coast

Manamba Kante – Guinea

Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Gyakie – Ghana

Tiwa Savage– Nigeria

Fatoumata Diawara– Mali

Fena Gitu – Kenya

Nandy – Tanzania

Hewan Gebrewold – Ethiopia

BEST NEWCOMER

Hewan Gebrewold

Guchi – Nigeria

Jyzno- Liberia

Young Jonn – Nigeria

Lavalava – Tanzania

Odumodublvck – Nigeria

Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde

Lasmid – Ghana

Shalipopi – Nigeria

BEST GOSPEL

Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

Piesie Esther – Ghana

Christina Shusho – Tanzania

Miguel Buila – Angola

Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria

KS Bloom – Ivory Coast

Joel Lwaga – Tanzania

Pulani Maphari – South Africa

Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL

Masicka – Jamaica

Mr Killa – Grenada

Patoranking – Nigeria

Jada Kingdom– Jamaica

Shatta Wale – Ghana

Popcaan – Jamaica

Shenseea – Jamaica

Skillibeng – Jamaica

RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Ebuka – Nigeria

Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast

Tbo Touch – South Africa

IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria

Afonso Quintas – Angola

James Onen – Uganda

Idris Sultan – Tanzania

Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana

AFRIMMA ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Davido – Timeless

Aka – Mass Country

Amaarae – Fountain Baby

Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko

Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension

Asake – Work of Art

Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo

Omah Lay – Boy Alone Deluxe

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT

Nata – Sierra Leone

Femi One – Kenya

Eno Barony – Ghana

Rosa Ree – Tanzania

Feli Nuna – Ghana

Askia – Cameroon

Ami Yerewolo – Mali

BEST MALE RAP ACT

Odumodublvck – Nigeria

Yung Lunya – Tanzania

Ninho – Congo

Black Sheriff – Ghana

A-Reece – South Africa

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Blxckie – South Africa

Marwan Moussa – Egypt

BEST COLLABORATION

Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Spyro x Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?

Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable Musa Keys

Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix

Wegz x AshMusic – Amira

Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela

SONG OF THE YEAR

Libianca – People

Kcee – Ojapiano

Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah

King Promise – Terminator

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

Hanscana – Tanzania

Director Pink – Nigeria

Elias Belkader – Algeria

Mateo Da Silva – Cameroon

TG Omori – Nigeria

Babs Direction– Ghana

Jake Zaral – Zimbabwe

Dammy Twitch – Nigeria

BEST DJ AFRICA

DJ Spinall – Nigeria

DJ Dollar– Senegal

Waffles – South Africa

Ms DSF – Nigeria

DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde

DJ Faculty – Ghana

Dj Nelasta- Angola

Major League DJs – South Africa

Dj Consequence – Nigeria

BEST AFRICAN DJ USA

Dj Nani – Nigeria

Dj Akua – Ghana

DJ Prince – Nigeria

DJ Shinski – Kenya

DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast

Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt

Lex and Answer – Zimbabwe

Dj Freshy K– Nigeria

AFRIMMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Black Sheriff – Konongo Zongo

Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

Libianca – People

Victony ft Rema & Don Toliver – Soweto Remix

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Jay Melody – Nitasema

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

C4 Pedro – Angola

Andre Vibez – Nigeria

207 – Uganda

Ayo Lizzer – Tanzania

Magicstickz – Nigeria

MOGBeats – Ghana

Kabza De Small– South Africa

London – Nigeria

BEST AFRICAN DANCER

Masaka Dance Kids – Uganda

Poco Lee – Nigeria

Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)

Angel Nyigu – Tanzania

Hope Ramafalo – South Africa

Wet Bad Gang– Angola

Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana

Hooliboy – Ghana

Mr Bow – Mozambique

Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde

Gerislon Israel – Angola

C4 Pedro – Angola

