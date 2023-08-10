AFRIMMA 2023: Shatta, Amaarae, Stone, Piesie, Blacko & more Nominated
The nominees for the 2023 edition of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) have been announced, and 15 Ghanaians have been recognized across multiple categories.
Black Sherif and King Promise lead the pack with three nominations each, while Amaarae has received two nominations, and the others have secured one nomination each.
The 2023 AFRIMMA is set to take place on September 17, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.
See the full list of Ghanaian nominees below:
BEST MALE WEST AFRICA
Black Sheriff – Ghana
Adekunle Gold – Nigeria
Bnxn- Nigeria
Santrinos Raphael – Togo
Asake- Nigeria
Didi B – Ivory Coast
King Promise – Ghana
Tonton Pal – Mali
Omah Lay – Nigeria
BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA
Ammarae– Ghana
Tems – Nigeria
Josey – Ivory Coast
Manamba Kante – Guinea
Ayra Starr – Nigeria
Gyakie – Ghana
Tiwa Savage– Nigeria
Fatoumata Diawara– Mali
Fena Gitu – Kenya
Nandy – Tanzania
Hewan Gebrewold – Ethiopia
BEST NEWCOMER
Hewan Gebrewold
Guchi – Nigeria
Jyzno- Liberia
Young Jonn – Nigeria
Lavalava – Tanzania
Odumodublvck – Nigeria
Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde
Lasmid – Ghana
Shalipopi – Nigeria
BEST GOSPEL
Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria
Piesie Esther – Ghana
Christina Shusho – Tanzania
Miguel Buila – Angola
Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria
KS Bloom – Ivory Coast
Joel Lwaga – Tanzania
Pulani Maphari – South Africa
Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL
Masicka – Jamaica
Mr Killa – Grenada
Patoranking – Nigeria
Jada Kingdom– Jamaica
Shatta Wale – Ghana
Popcaan – Jamaica
Shenseea – Jamaica
Skillibeng – Jamaica
RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR
Ebuka – Nigeria
Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast
Tbo Touch – South Africa
IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria
Afonso Quintas – Angola
James Onen – Uganda
Idris Sultan – Tanzania
Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana
AFRIMMA ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Davido – Timeless
Aka – Mass Country
Amaarae – Fountain Baby
Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko
Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension
Asake – Work of Art
Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo
Omah Lay – Boy Alone Deluxe
BEST FEMALE RAP ACT
Nata – Sierra Leone
Femi One – Kenya
Eno Barony – Ghana
Rosa Ree – Tanzania
Feli Nuna – Ghana
Askia – Cameroon
Ami Yerewolo – Mali
BEST MALE RAP ACT
Odumodublvck – Nigeria
Yung Lunya – Tanzania
Ninho – Congo
Black Sheriff – Ghana
A-Reece – South Africa
Blaqbonez – Nigeria
Blxckie – South Africa
Marwan Moussa – Egypt
BEST COLLABORATION
Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
Spyro x Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?
Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable Musa Keys
Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix
Wegz x AshMusic – Amira
Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela
SONG OF THE YEAR
Libianca – People
Kcee – Ojapiano
Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable
Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah
King Promise – Terminator
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze
Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
Hanscana – Tanzania
Director Pink – Nigeria
Elias Belkader – Algeria
Mateo Da Silva – Cameroon
TG Omori – Nigeria
Babs Direction– Ghana
Jake Zaral – Zimbabwe
Dammy Twitch – Nigeria
BEST DJ AFRICA
DJ Spinall – Nigeria
DJ Dollar– Senegal
Waffles – South Africa
Ms DSF – Nigeria
DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde
DJ Faculty – Ghana
Dj Nelasta- Angola
Major League DJs – South Africa
Dj Consequence – Nigeria
BEST AFRICAN DJ USA
Dj Nani – Nigeria
Dj Akua – Ghana
DJ Prince – Nigeria
DJ Shinski – Kenya
DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast
Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt
Lex and Answer – Zimbabwe
Dj Freshy K– Nigeria
AFRIMMA VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Black Sheriff – Konongo Zongo
Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable
Libianca – People
Victony ft Rema & Don Toliver – Soweto Remix
Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix
Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur
Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani
Jay Melody – Nitasema
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
C4 Pedro – Angola
Andre Vibez – Nigeria
207 – Uganda
Ayo Lizzer – Tanzania
Magicstickz – Nigeria
MOGBeats – Ghana
Kabza De Small– South Africa
London – Nigeria
BEST AFRICAN DANCER
Masaka Dance Kids – Uganda
Poco Lee – Nigeria
Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)
Angel Nyigu – Tanzania
Hope Ramafalo – South Africa
Wet Bad Gang– Angola
Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana
Hooliboy – Ghana
Mr Bow – Mozambique
Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde
Gerislon Israel – Angola
C4 Pedro – Angola
