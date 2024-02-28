fbpx
Party Time! Shatta Wale headlines YFM's Area Code Jam

Photo Credit: YFM

Shatta Wale is gearing up to headline his second show of 2024 at YFM’s Area Code Jam on Independence Day, March 6th.

Set to take place at the Legon City Mall Car Park, fans of the Shatta Movement Empire can anticipate hearing him perform tracks from his latest album, KONEKT, for the first time.

Hosted by Accra-based radio station YFM, this musical extravaganza is part of the celebrations marking Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.

YFM’s Area Code Jam line up

Alongside Shatta Wale, other performers scheduled to take the stage include E.L, Kofi Mole, AJ Princess, Spacely, RJZ, Keche, Dancegod Loyd, Kojo Manuel, Tim Jeezy, Erskine, Brown Beary, DJ Loft, DJ Kess, and many more.

It promises to be an electrifying event celebrating both music and Ghanaian pride.

