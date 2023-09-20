No Reservations Yet: Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s Duel for Accra Sports Stadium, NSA Director Clarifies

Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, clarified that both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have not made reservations for their upcoming concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Prof. Twumasi revealed that neither of the two parties have signed an official contract for the use of the stadium.

According to him, both parties are still in the process of getting the contract.

“If the sports authority is helping them and they are creating problems for me? The two of them, none of them has a contract with us [National Sports Authority].

https://x.com/GhanaMusic/status/1704398889732739124?s=20

We are just helping to support their industry. We are yet to sign a contract, so don’t bother too much. For now, they are going through the process of getting the contract with the NSA, it’s not even done yet,” he said.

“If you write a letter and request for a space then we will look at it and see whether we can offer you or not but we don’t have authority over what we can offer and what we cannot.

We are thinking that stadium is a multi-purpose in use and over the years we have been accommodating them [artistes] bit by bit so it shouldn’t create any controversies unless they are just using it to promote their shows,” he added.

https://x.com/GhanaMusic/status/1704493063362543952?s=20

Shatta Wale took to a Facebook live on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to express his disappointment at Stonebwoy for scheduling his annual concert on the same day as his “Freedom Wave Festival” at the same venue.

Shatta Wale and Medikal had announced a five-day festival, the “Freedom Wave Festival” from the 20th-25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Days later after their announcement, Stonebwoy also announced his annual end of the year concert on the 22nd of December at the same venue.

The clash of dates has not sat down well with Shatta Wale, who has taken to his Facebook live to express his disappointment.

