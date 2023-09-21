fbpx
Moor Sound releases new single “Emergency”: A fusion of Afrobeats and lifestyle

Moor Sound releases new single "Emergency": A fusion of Afrobeats and lifestyle
Photo Credit: Moor Sound

After a hiatus in releasing music, the multi-talented music producer turned artist, Moor Sound, comes with an vibely rhythmic new single, “Emergency

“Emergency” is more than just a song; it’s a reflection of Moor Sound’s dynamic lifestyle and artistic flair.

Quoted for saying:, “I like making music for women to dance to,” the track embodies his affinity for the good life, music, and the euphoric moments.

The lyrics resound with his passion for the nightlife, exuding a contagious enthusiasm that invites listeners to join the party.

Moor Sound

Amid the infectious beats of the self produced, self written song, Moor Sound finds a moment of introspection within his verses. Beyond the pulsating rhythms, he weaves in a message of progress and evolution, symbolizing his relentless pursuit of growth.

From his days as a renowned campus DJ at KNUST in Ghana to earning accolades as a sought-after music producer collaborating with chart-topping artists like Magnom, Kwaku DMC, and Kiddblack, Moor Sound’s journey has been a constant ascent.

But his evolution doesn’t stop there. Moor Sound has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of solo music creation.

Additionally, he’s embarked on a new career path as the host of the drive time show on Ghana’s fastest rising urban radio station, Guide Radio 91.5fm.

His footprint in the industry keeps expanding, making his return to the music scene all the more thrilling.

“Emergency” isn’t just a song; it’s a celebration. It’s a joyful anthem that embraces growth, the thirst for more, and the sheer joy of embracing life to the fullest.

As listeners immerse themselves in the pulsating beats, they’re invited to dance, revel, and resonate with Moor Sound’s vibrant journey.

Stream “Emergency” on all major platforms and follow the artist @Moorsound on all platforms

