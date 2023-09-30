Aluta rises! OV’s latest song ranks 4th on Audiomack’s Caribbean charts

In a thrilling news of success, OV’s “Aluta,” has surged to claim the 4th position on Audiomack’s Top Caribbean songs charts.

This achievement stands as an electrifying testament to the song’s magnetic pull and its warm embrace by Caribbean music genres (including dancehall songs) listeners.

Audiomack Top Caribbean Songs chart

Debuting on September 19, 2023, “Aluta” serves as OV’s powerful ode to resilience, a captivating fusion of her empowering vocals harmoniously entwined with irresistible rhythms.

“Aluta” is more than just a song; it’s a sonic booster, kindling unbreakable strength, gratitude, and confidence in its audience, all while inviting them to dance through life’s rhythmic journey.

OV’s star continues to rise, with “Aluta” as the recent highlight to her remarkable musical resurgence, inspiring audiences to embrace strength, celebrate gratitude, and dance to the rhythms of life.

