Fiifi Adinkra hails Sparqlyn’s Remarkable Journey: Thriving As a Solo Artist After the Dissolution of Dunsin Group

Celebrated Ghanaian brand strategist and PR expert, Fiifi Adinkra can’t help but applaud the remarkable journey of Sparqlyn, known in his private life as Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh, for his ability to survive in the Ghanaian music industry despite the ‘death’ of his group, Dunsin.

Sparqlyn’s ability to not just survive but thrive as a solo artist after the dissolution of his once-vibrant group, Dunsin, about five years ago is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

In an industry known for its challenges and fierce competition, Sparqlyn’s resilience and talent have shone brightly. Despite the setback of his group disbanding, he continued to create music that resonated with fans across Ghana and beyond.

Transitioning from a group dynamic to a solo career can be daunting, but Sparqlyn managed it with grace and determination. He embraced the opportunity to explore his individual artistry, and the results have been outstanding.

His solo tracks, including ‘Jump On Me’ and ‘Your Body,’ have not only maintained the momentum of his previous successes but have also revealed a depth and versatility that sets him apart in the music scene.

Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeekend regarding the artiste from a defunct group who has impressed him a lot after going solo, Fiifi Adinkra lauded Sparqlyn’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

While applauding the multifaceted musician, the CEO of Adinkra Metrix noted that it takes a special kind of artist to overcome adversity, stand tall, and continue to create music that captivates audiences.

He added that Sparqlyn’s resilience and his ability to evolve as an artist demonstrate his dedication to his art and his passion for the Ghanaian music industry.

Fiifi Adinkra further applauded Sparqlyn for his remarkable achievements and said that he was eagerly anticipating what the gifted artist who was recently enstooled as the Noryam Matse, that is, the Chief of Development for Konor-Odjam Weku in the Manye Krobo traditional area will bring to the music industry in the years to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic