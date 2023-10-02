Sarkodie Announces ‘Rapperholic Rebirth’ 2023 Concert – Attending?

Renowned as Africa’s most acclaimed rapper, Sarkodie has brought joy to his fans by revealing the eagerly awaited ‘Rapperholic Rebirth’ 2023 concert.

Sarkodie’s social media reveal of the official artwork for the concert ignited excitement among his fans (SarkNatives). The Grand Arena in Accra will host the event, adding grandeur to the festivities.

The event not only showcases Sarkodie’s hits but also provides a platform for emerging Ghanaian talent. As anticipation grows, fans are counting down the days to December 25th for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and unity.

People really get excited about this particular gathering #RapperholicRebirth23 pic.twitter.com/TzCv5ZkL6n — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 2, 2023

Mark your calendars for December 25th and join in on this annual musical extravaganza that promises an unforgettable experience.

