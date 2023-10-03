New Artiste! Afrika Makaa takes center stage with ‘Akohwi Bra’

Boakye Yiadom Emmanuel, the new artiste known as Afrika Makaa, is not your regular musician.

Hailing from Kumasi, specifically the vibrant region of Krofrom, Afrika Makaa is a versatile talent, excelling in singing, songwriting, and rap.

What sets Afrika Makaa apart is his ability to find opportunity in adversity, and this spirit is beautifully encapsulated in his latest release, “Akohwi Bra.”

This emotionally charged song dives deep into the complexities of real-life situations, offering listeners profound insights into their own experiences.

With its captivating melody and meaningful lyrics, “Akohwi Bra” promises to be a timeless anthem that provides solace, motivation, and the power to navigate life’s challenges.

His journey began within the confines of a local church, where, at a mere 12 years old, he showcased his musical aptitude through trumpet and drum performances.

It was here that his gift for singing and crafting rap music was nurtured.

As Afrika Makaa collaborates with One I Vision Records, he’s poised to take the hip-life genre to new heights, releasing hit after hit.

You can connect with Afrika Makaa on social media using the handle @AfrikaMakaa, and don’t forget to listen to “Akohwi Bra” (Hyebre) on all major digital platforms.

