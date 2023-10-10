fbpx
Top Stories

Amerado’s Chart-topping Single ‘Kwaku Ananse’ Gets Stunning Music Video Release!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Amerado's Chart-topping Single 'Kwaku Ananse' Gets Stunning Music Video Release!
Photo Credit: Amerado

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated music video for his chart-topping single, “Kwaku Ananse.”

Directed by the prolific Bra Shizzle, the music video has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, propelling the song to unprecedented heights in the music industry.

Since its release, “Kwaku Ananse” has dominated streaming platforms, securing the top spot on multiple charts and amassing over 1 billion views from a staggering one million videos on TikTok.

The song’s infectious rhythm and clever lyrics have made it a favorite among music enthusiasts, showcasing Amerado’s exceptional talent and creativity.

Directed by the visionary Bra Shizzle, the music video for “Kwaku Ananse” is a visual masterpiece that brings the song’s narrative to life.

Through stunning cinematography and innovative storytelling, Bra Shizzle has created a visual experience that perfectly complements Amerado’s lyrical prowess.

The video takes viewers on a captivating journey, immersing them in a world of creativity and imagination.

Amerado’s ability to seamlessly blend compelling storytelling with catchy beats has earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. His latest release, “Kwaku Ananse,” is a testament to his musical brilliance and artistic vision.

Speaking about the success of the music video, Amerado expressed his gratitude to fans and collaborators, saying, “I am overwhelmed by the response to ‘Kwaku Ananse’ and its music video.

Working with Bra Shizzle was a fantastic experience, and I believe the video truly captures the essence of the song. I want to thank my fans for their unwavering support and promise to continue delivering music that resonates with their hearts.”

Follow Amerado on social media:

Instagram: @amerado_burner
Twitter: @Amerado_Burner
Facebook: Amerado Burner

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The Hardest! Amerado releases epic 7-Minute rap masterpiece

The Hardest! Amerado releases epic 7-Minute rap masterpiece

16th June 2023
Amerado blazes trail as Kumasi's maiden rapper to win 2023 VGMA Best Rapper Award

Amerado blazes trail as Kumasi’s maiden rapper to win 2023 VGMA Best Rapper Award

8th May 2023
Finally! Amerado releases G.I.N.A Album

Amerado drops new single Fa Me Saa with Kwaku DMC

14th April 2023
A Red Letter To Medikal by Amerado

Video: A Red Letter To Medikal by Amerado

5th April 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker