Piesie Esther Opens Up About Controversial Performance Incident with President Akufo-addo

Trending gospel act, Piesie Esther openly acknowledged an error she made during a performance, where she inadvertently referred to President Nana Akufo-Addo as the “God of NPP.”

In a candid interview, she recognized her error and explained her intentions behind her actions.

The incident took place a few days ago during the 40th-anniversary celebration of the renowned gospel group, the Tagoe Sisters.

Piesie Esther was performing her hit song, “W’aye Me Yie,” and during her performance, she approached President Akufo-Addo and made the controversial proclamation. This act garnered significant attention and sparked a debate among Ghanaians.

Sharing the spiritual energy through a heartfelt performance at the 40th Anniversary Dinner and Foundation Launch by the iconic Tagoe Sisters, with the honorable presence of President Akufo-Addo, and other esteemed guests was a true blessing.

In a recent interview, Piesie Esther opened up about her actions and expressed regret for her choice of words.

She explained that her intention was not to show political bias but to use the lyrics of her song to minister to prominent personalities she encountered during her performances.

“I don’t allow criticisms to disturb me because since my ‘W’aye Me Yie’ song was released, whenever I go to a program and I’m ministering, I approach any prominent personality around and minister the song to him because I want the person to understand the lyrics of the song. That’s how I do it all the time,” she said during the interview.

Piesie Esther went on to clarify that her approach to using the names of prominent individuals during her performances was a common practice for her.

She explained that she often personalized her songs, singing lines like ‘God of Enoch,’ incorporating the names of those she was ministering to. Her goal was to help them connect with the message of her music.

However, Piesie Esther acknowledged her error and expressed remorse for referring to President Akufo-Addo as the “God of NPP.”

She admitted that it was a mistake and that she should not have used such terminology, especially in a political context.

