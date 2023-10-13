Bisa K’dei to perform at 2024 SXSW Festival – Good news!

Bisa K’dei would perform at the 2024 South By Southwest (SXSW) festival, known for its celebration of music, film, and technology.

Among the plethora of talented artists set to grace the stage, one name stands out as a beacon of Ghanaian music – Bisa K’dei.

Hailing from the vibrant music scene in Ghana, Bisa K’dei has made a very significant impact in Ghanas music industry with his unique blend of highlife, afrobeats, and contemporary sounds.

To many, It comes as no surprise that he has been selected to showcase his multiple talent at one of the most influential events in the entertainment industry.

For those unfamiliar with SXSW, it is an annual event that takes place in Austin, Texas, attracting artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

Bisa K’dei

With a history spanning over three decades, this festival has become a platform for artists to gain exposure, connect with industry insiders, and showcase their craft to a diverse audience.

Bisa K’dei’s inclusion in the SXSW 2024 lineup is a testament to his rising international profile and the increasing recognition of African music on the global stage.

Known for his chart-topping hits such as “Mansa,” “Brother Brother,” and “Asew,” Bisa K’dei has amassed millions of streams on various digital platforms, making him one of the most successful contemporary artists from Ghana.

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture.

SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2024 will take place March 8-16 in Austin.

