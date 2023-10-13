fbpx
Top Stories

Bisa K’dei to perform at 2024 SXSW Festival – Good news!

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Good news! Bisa K’dei to perform at 2024 SXSW Festival
Photo Credit: Bisa K'dei

Bisa K’dei would perform at the 2024 South By Southwest (SXSW) festival, known for its celebration of music, film, and technology.

Among the plethora of talented artists set to grace the stage, one name stands out as a beacon of Ghanaian music – Bisa K’dei.

Hailing from the vibrant music scene in Ghana, Bisa K’dei has made a very significant impact in Ghanas music industry with his unique blend of highlife, afrobeats, and contemporary sounds.

To many, It comes as no surprise that he has been selected to showcase his multiple talent at one of the most influential events in the entertainment industry.

For those unfamiliar with SXSW, it is an annual event that takes place in Austin, Texas, attracting artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

Bisa K’dei

With a history spanning over three decades, this festival has become a platform for artists to gain exposure, connect with industry insiders, and showcase their craft to a diverse audience.

Bisa K’dei’s inclusion in the SXSW 2024 lineup is a testament to his rising international profile and the increasing recognition of African music on the global stage.

Known for his chart-topping hits such as “Mansa,” “Brother Brother,” and “Asew,” Bisa K’dei has amassed millions of streams on various digital platforms, making him one of the most successful contemporary artists from Ghana.

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture.

SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2024 will take place March 8-16 in Austin.

Listen And Stream here: THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Original by Bisa Kdei

Album: Original by Bisa Kdei

20th January 2023
Criminal (Freestyle) by Bisa Kdei

Video: Criminal (Freestyle) by Bisa Kdei

15th November 2022
Who's the 'Criminal' in Bisa Kdei's new song? Listen here to know!

Who’s the ‘Criminal’ in Bisa Kdei’s new song? Listen here to know!

12th November 2022
Ayesem should have called me backdoor, you won't see Singlet & Bisa KDei doing this despite the songs they've written for me - Sista Afia

Ayesem should have called me backdoor, you won’t see Singlet & Bisa KDei doing this despite the songs they’ve written for me – Sista Afia

8th August 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker