fbpx
Top Stories

Kwasi Aboagye Addresses Shatta Wale’s Social Media Outburst and Challenges Him to Prove £80,000 Payment

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Kwasi Aboagye Addresses Shatta Wale's Social Media Outburst and Challenges Him to Prove £80,000 Payment
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Kwasi Aboagye-fb

Radio host Kwasi Aboagye has addressed a social media outburst from dancehall artist Shatta Wale, where he targeted both Kwasi Aboagye and his superiors.

Aboagye’s claims on October 11 on his show on Peace FM that Wale couldn’t have been paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK, drew vile insults from the musician.

In a video of his rant posted on social media, Shatta Wale joined Aboagye’s boss Fadda Dickson and owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite in his verbal attack of October 12, 2023.

Aboagye has responded to Wale’s tirade insisting that he could not have been paid the said amount.

He challenged the musician to file the necessary taxes on his earnings and publish the receipts to prove him wrong.

“If it is true you were paid 80,000 pounds, go and pay the tax on the amount and show us the receipt… you are the very person who made the announcement, go and pay the 16,000 pounds tax and come and announce same,” he challenged.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale's Request to Trim off Majesty's Locs

Michy reveals being a Top-Paid Influencer on Instagram & carries out Shatta Wale’s Request to Trim off Majesty’s Locs

15th August 2023
Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

Audio: Shoe Shu Lin by Shatta Wale

15th August 2023
Only God by Shatta Wale

Audio: Only God by Shatta Wale

11th August 2023
Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: 'You Make Him Feel Big'

Shatta Wale Cautions Against Comparing Him to Sarkodie: ‘You Make Him Feel Big’

10th August 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker