Kwasi Aboagye Addresses Shatta Wale’s Social Media Outburst and Challenges Him to Prove £80,000 Payment

Radio host Kwasi Aboagye has addressed a social media outburst from dancehall artist Shatta Wale, where he targeted both Kwasi Aboagye and his superiors.

Aboagye’s claims on October 11 on his show on Peace FM that Wale couldn’t have been paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK, drew vile insults from the musician.

In a video of his rant posted on social media, Shatta Wale joined Aboagye’s boss Fadda Dickson and owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite in his verbal attack of October 12, 2023.

Aboagye has responded to Wale’s tirade insisting that he could not have been paid the said amount.

He challenged the musician to file the necessary taxes on his earnings and publish the receipts to prove him wrong.

“If it is true you were paid 80,000 pounds, go and pay the tax on the amount and show us the receipt… you are the very person who made the announcement, go and pay the 16,000 pounds tax and come and announce same,” he challenged.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic