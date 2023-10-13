fbpx
SK Belly Teams Up With Music Legend Guru NKZ & Kurl Songx On New Song “360”

Photo Credit: SK Belly

The unbridled excitements that greeted the music industry from late last year keeps augmenting and garnering more international eyeballs to our local markets.

As music consumers, nothing is more enthused as discovering new talent to listen to and add to our favorite playlists. Today, a new entrant is ready to give us a 360 shock as he joins the list of young budding talents 2023 will unfurl.

Benjamin Soglo, a young sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats singer who goes by the moniker, SK Belly, is out with his maiden single he calls 360.

The song, 360, features contemporary hiplife artiste, Guru NKZ and popular Afrobeats singer, Kurl Songx. It was exceptionally produced by renowned beat maker, Willisbeat whom through his years of experience, spiced up the entire production giving the song the groove it deserves.

360 seeks to appreciate the beauty and inseparable bond that exists between lovers. It hits differently when it comes to lyrics arrangement and the soothing voices serenading it.

Sk Belly believes his latest song will go a long way in solidifying his stands as one of the youngest acts to gain global traction and recognition. He is currently under the management of Caliscom Entertainment, a reputable record label in Ghana that support talents to actualize their dreams through dint of sheer hardwork and professionalism.

Sk has over 2 years of experience in the music terrain. His unique voice and creative compositions are unmatched as it is evident in his latest single, 360. He graduated from takoradi technical institute in June, 2014 where he studied plumbing and gas fitting. He is currently based in Takoradi in the western region where he is well known.

360 is currently out on all download portals. Stream and experience a world of pure talent and creativity.

Listen And Stream here:

