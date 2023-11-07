DJ Sly King Leads in 2023 Ghana DJ Awards Nominations: Full List (Exclusive)
Top Ghanaian star Disc Jockey, DJ Sly King is the top nominee for the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards.
Sly King received 7 nominations, including DJ of the year, best male radio DJ, Afrobeats DJ and DJ/Artist collaboration of the year.
The biggest night in Africa when it comes to DJs and music is right around the corner.
Officially known as the 11th Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff, the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards will be held, Saturday, 25th November at the Grand Arena in Accra, the first edition of the show at the venue
Here is the full list of nominations for the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards.
DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year
- DJ Carcious, Bogo Blay & Medikal – Esther
- DJ Vyrusky, KiDi & Camido – Body 2 Body
- DJ Bass & Yannick Hooper – Feel Ya Energy
- DJ Sly King & Kiff No Beat – Conseils
- DJ Wanzam & Juma Mufasa – Soba
Discovery of the Year
- DJ Mish
- DJ Bliss
- DJ Changes
- DJ Attitude
- DJ Master Ice
- DJ Cartoon
MC/ Hypeman of the Year
- Berima Sean Bills
- MC Nana King
- Location Manager
- Kojo Manuel
- MC Portfolio
- Sheldon The Turn Up
- MC Miguel
- MC Versace
Event DJ of the Year
- DJ Lord OTB
- DJ Lamar
- DJ Olasty
- DJ ABK
- DJ Loft
- DJ Juicy
Artist DJ of the Year
- DJ Loft – Black Sherif
- DJ Wobeti – Shatta Wale
- DJ MJ – Eno
- DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
- DJ Vyrusky – Kidi
- DJ Faculty – Dopenation
- DJ Shiwaawa – Adina
- DJ Wallpaper – Kuami Eugene
Scratch DJ of the Year
- DJ Obonke
- DJ Thinking
- DJ Dials
- DJ Coleda
- Mr Kaxtro
- DJ Rampage
- DJ Abizzy
Best Mobile DJ
- AD DJ
- DJ Mark D
- DJ Speech
- DJ Dela
- DJ Page
- DJ Juicy
- DJ Pho
- DJ Wallpaper
Mixtape DJ of the Year
- 23rd June, EP 04 – DJ Lord OTB
- Jams – DJ Vyrusky
- Annual Ghana’s Independence Mixtape – DJ Ashmen
- Afrobeats and Amapiano – DJ Spincho
- Cups & Bass – DJ Loft, DJ Bass, Kojo Manuel
- Afrobeats Invasion Vol.1 – DJ Sly King
- DJ Obonke – Made in Ghana Mixtape
- 2023 Ghana Independence Mixtape – DJ Bass
Video Jockey of the Year
- DJ Aberga – Original TV
- DJ Xpliph – GHOne
- DJ Astifa – TV XYZ
- DJ Legend – Original TV
- DJ Successful – Oceans TV
- DJ Cobby Rich
- DJ Niiyo
Female Radio DJ of the Year
- DJ Kess – YFM
- Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM
- DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM
- DJ Coleda – YFM
- DJ Lipsy – Breeze FM
- DJ Blavo – Starr FM
Male Radio DJ of the Year
- DJ Carcious – YFM
- DJ Pho – Rainbow Radio
- DJ Ikon – Hitz FM
- DJ Phletch – Okay FM
- DJ Wobete – Joy FM
- Mr Shark – Pluzz FM
- DJ Sly King – YFM
- Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM
Female DJ of the Year
- TMSK DJ
- DJ Nyce
- Gal Dem DJ
- DJ MJ
- DJ Kess
- DJ Coleda
DJs Song of the Year
- Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW – Odo
- King Promise – Terminator
- Stonebwoy – Into the Future
- Banzy Banero – Hossana
- Sarkodie – Country Side
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
- Twatis – Osekrom Sikani
Pub DJ of the Year
- DJ Cartoon – Kona Café
- DJ Khalifa – The Cabin
- DJ Tyme – Level 3
- DJ Speech – Garage
- DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge
- DJ Mac Tonto – Alora
- DJ Brightest – Signature Pub
Pub of the Year
- P2 Lounge – Kumasi
- Alora – Accra
- Kona Café – Accra
- Dadi’s Bar – Koforidua
- The Cabin – Sunyani
- The Garage – Accra
- Level 3 – Accra
- Signature Lounge – Tema
Nightclub DJ of the Year
- DJ Master Ice – Terminal 3
- DJ Speech – Kruna
- DJ Solo – Club Onyx
- DJ Juicy – MAD Club
- DJ Mac Tonto – Kruna
- ADDJ – Club Rave
Best Reggae/ Dancehall DJ of the Year
- African Child
- King Lagazee
- Nature Won
- DJ Nabee
- Royal DJ Prince
- Kojo Kombolo
- Black Kobby
Afrobeats DJ of the Year
- Mr Kaxtro
- DJ Faculty
- DJ Bridash
- DJ Wobete
- DJ Sly King
- DJ Phletch
Highlife DJ of the Year
- Abacious – Pure FM
- Papa Bills – Hitz FM
- Professor Wise
- Oyokodehyie Kofi
- DJ King
- Mickey Darling
House DJ of the Year
- TMSKDJ
- Master Que
- DJ Fui
- DJ Pizaro
- Temple XTD
- DJ Mic
- DJ Nicki Cartel
Gospel DJ of the Year
- Jay Smoke
- DJ Christcentric
- DJ Paloma
- DJ Awana
- Nana Bonsu
- DJ Ogidi Brown
- Kojo Hanson
Best International DJ
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
- DJ Sky (Lebanon)
- DJ Crymez (Nigeria)
- DJ Shinsky
- DJ Neptune (Nigeria)
- DJames (UK)
- DJ Zamani
Best International DJ (Ghanaian)
- DJ Fiifi – UK
- DJ Abena – Belgium
- DJ PC – USA
- DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands
- DJ Kofi – Denmark
- DJ Boat Global – USA
Record Promoter of the Year
- DJ Bridash
- Mr Kaxtro
- DJ Phletch
- Nana Romeo
- DJ Mac Tonto
- DJ Ganj
- Mr Shark
Best Young DJ
- DJ Planet
- DJ Spices
Best Student DJ
- DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana
- DJ Sacrifice – GIJ
- DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University
- Kelvin DJ – KNUST
- DJ Teaspoon – UCC
Best Southern Zone DJ
- DJ Lord OTB
- DJ Nyce
- DJ Mac Tonto
- DJ Vyrusky
- DJ Sly King
- DJ Faculty
Best Northern Zone DJ
- Amsterdam DJ
- Soweto DJ
- DJ Cupid
- DJ Tobile
- DJ Ephya
- DJ Emeris
Best Central Zone DJ
- DJ Master Ice
- DJ Khalifa
- DJ Floppy
- DJ Quest
- DJ Floppy
- Mr Kaxtro
Nocturnal People’s Choice
- Chichi DJ
- DJ Lord OTB
- DJ Speech
- DJ Sly King
- DJ Mac Tonto
- Amsterdam DJ
- DJ Cartoon
- Master Que
Nightclub of the Year
- Terminal 3 Club – Kumasi
- MAD Night Club – Accra
- Kruna – Accra
- King David – Tamale
- Twist Night Club – Accra
- Club RAVE – Accra
DJ of the Year
- DJ Nyce
- DJ Mac Tonto
- DJ Vyrusky
- DJ Sly King
- DJ Faculty
- DJ Lord OTB
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lucy Banini
