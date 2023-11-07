fbpx
DJ Sly King Leads in 2023 Ghana DJ Awards Nominations: Full List (Exclusive)

DJ Sly King Leads in 2023 Ghana DJ Awards Nominations: Full List (Exclusive)
Photo Credit: DJ Sly King

Top Ghanaian star Disc Jockey, DJ Sly King is the top nominee for the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards.

Sly King received 7 nominations, including DJ of the year, best male radio DJ, Afrobeats DJ and DJ/Artist collaboration of the year. 

The biggest night in Africa when it comes to DJs and music is right around the corner.

Officially known as the 11th Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff, the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards will be held, Saturday, 25th November at the Grand Arena in Accra, the first edition of the show at the venue

Here is the full list of nominations for the 2023 Ghana DJ Awards.

DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year

  • DJ Carcious, Bogo Blay & Medikal – Esther
  • DJ Vyrusky, KiDi & Camido – Body 2 Body
  • DJ Bass & Yannick Hooper – Feel Ya Energy
  • DJ Sly King & Kiff No Beat – Conseils
  • DJ Wanzam & Juma Mufasa – Soba

Discovery of the Year

  • DJ Mish
  • DJ Bliss
  • DJ Changes
  • DJ Attitude
  • DJ Master Ice
  • DJ Cartoon

MC/ Hypeman of the Year

  • Berima Sean Bills
  • MC Nana King
  • Location Manager
  • Kojo Manuel
  • MC Portfolio
  • Sheldon The Turn Up
  • MC Miguel
  • MC Versace

Event DJ of the Year

  • DJ Lord OTB
  • DJ Lamar
  • DJ Olasty
  • DJ ABK
  • DJ Loft
  • DJ Juicy

Artist DJ of the Year

  • DJ Loft – Black Sherif
  • DJ Wobeti – Shatta Wale
  • DJ MJ – Eno
  • DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
  • DJ Vyrusky – Kidi
  • DJ Faculty – Dopenation
  • DJ Shiwaawa – Adina
  • DJ Wallpaper – Kuami Eugene

Scratch DJ of the Year

  • DJ Obonke
  • DJ Thinking
  • DJ Dials
  • DJ Coleda
  • Mr Kaxtro
  • DJ Rampage
  • DJ Abizzy

Best Mobile DJ

  • AD DJ
  • DJ Mark D
  • DJ Speech
  • DJ Dela
  • DJ Page
  • DJ Juicy
  • DJ Pho
  • DJ Wallpaper

Mixtape DJ of the Year

  • 23rd June, EP 04 – DJ Lord OTB
  • Jams – DJ Vyrusky
  • Annual Ghana’s Independence Mixtape – DJ Ashmen
  • Afrobeats and Amapiano – DJ Spincho
  • Cups & Bass – DJ Loft, DJ Bass, Kojo Manuel
  • Afrobeats Invasion Vol.1 – DJ Sly King
  • DJ Obonke – Made in Ghana Mixtape
  • 2023 Ghana Independence Mixtape – DJ Bass

Video Jockey of the Year

  • DJ Aberga – Original TV
  • DJ Xpliph – GHOne
  • DJ Astifa – TV XYZ
  • DJ Legend – Original TV
  • DJ Successful – Oceans TV
  • DJ Cobby Rich
  • DJ Niiyo

Female Radio DJ of the Year

  • DJ Kess – YFM
  • Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM
  • DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM
  • DJ Coleda – YFM
  • DJ Lipsy – Breeze FM
  • DJ Blavo – Starr FM

Male Radio DJ of the Year

  • DJ Carcious – YFM
  • DJ Pho – Rainbow Radio
  • DJ Ikon – Hitz FM
  • DJ Phletch – Okay FM
  • DJ Wobete – Joy FM
  • Mr Shark – Pluzz FM
  • DJ Sly King – YFM
  • Mr Kaxtro – Ultimate FM

Female DJ of the Year

  • TMSK DJ
  • DJ Nyce
  • Gal Dem DJ
  • DJ MJ
  • DJ Kess
  • DJ Coleda

DJs Song of the Year

  • Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW – Odo
  • King Promise – Terminator
  • Stonebwoy – Into the Future
  • Banzy  Banero – Hossana
  • Sarkodie – Country Side
  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
  • Twatis – Osekrom Sikani

Pub DJ of the Year

  • DJ Cartoon – Kona Café
  • DJ Khalifa – The Cabin
  • DJ Tyme – Level 3
  • DJ Speech – Garage
  • DJ Coleda – P2 Lounge
  • DJ Mac Tonto – Alora
  • DJ Brightest – Signature Pub

Pub of the Year

  • P2 Lounge – Kumasi
  • Alora – Accra
  • Kona Café – Accra
  • Dadi’s Bar – Koforidua
  • The Cabin – Sunyani
  • The Garage – Accra
  • Level 3 – Accra
  • Signature Lounge – Tema

Nightclub DJ of the Year

  • DJ Master Ice – Terminal 3
  • DJ Speech – Kruna
  • DJ Solo – Club Onyx
  • DJ Juicy – MAD Club
  • DJ Mac Tonto – Kruna
  • ADDJ – Club Rave

Best Reggae/ Dancehall DJ of the Year

  • African Child
  • King Lagazee
  • Nature Won
  • DJ Nabee
  • Royal DJ Prince
  • Kojo Kombolo
  • Black Kobby

Afrobeats DJ of the Year

  • Mr Kaxtro
  • DJ Faculty
  • DJ Bridash
  • DJ Wobete
  • DJ Sly King
  • DJ Phletch

Highlife DJ of the Year

  • Abacious – Pure FM
  • Papa Bills – Hitz FM
  • Professor Wise
  • Oyokodehyie Kofi
  • DJ King
  • Mickey Darling

House DJ of the Year

  • TMSKDJ
  • Master Que
  • DJ Fui
  • DJ Pizaro
  • Temple XTD
  • DJ Mic
  • DJ Nicki Cartel

Gospel DJ of the Year

  • Jay Smoke
  • DJ Christcentric
  • DJ Paloma
  • DJ Awana
  • Nana Bonsu
  • DJ Ogidi Brown
  • Kojo Hanson

Best International  DJ

  • Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
  • DJ Sky (Lebanon)
  • DJ Crymez (Nigeria)
  • DJ Shinsky
  • DJ Neptune (Nigeria)
  • DJames (UK)
  • DJ Zamani

Best International DJ (Ghanaian)

  • DJ Fiifi – UK
  • DJ Abena – Belgium
  • DJ PC – USA
  • DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands
  • DJ Kofi – Denmark
  • DJ Boat Global – USA

Record Promoter of the Year

  • DJ Bridash
  • Mr Kaxtro
  • DJ Phletch
  • Nana Romeo
  • DJ Mac Tonto
  • DJ Ganj
  • Mr Shark

Best Young DJ

  • DJ Planet
  • DJ Spices

Best Student DJ

  • DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana
  • DJ Sacrifice – GIJ
  • DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University
  • Kelvin DJ – KNUST
  • DJ Teaspoon – UCC

Best Southern Zone DJ

  • DJ Lord OTB
  • DJ Nyce
  • DJ Mac Tonto
  • DJ Vyrusky
  • DJ Sly King
  • DJ Faculty

Best Northern Zone DJ

  • Amsterdam DJ
  • Soweto DJ
  • DJ Cupid
  • DJ Tobile
  • DJ Ephya
  • DJ Emeris

Best Central Zone DJ

  • DJ Master Ice
  • DJ Khalifa
  • DJ Floppy
  • DJ Quest
  • DJ Floppy
  • Mr Kaxtro

Nocturnal People’s Choice

  • Chichi DJ
  • DJ Lord OTB
  • DJ Speech
  • DJ Sly King
  • DJ Mac Tonto
  • Amsterdam DJ
  • DJ Cartoon
  • Master Que

Nightclub of the Year

  • Terminal 3 Club – Kumasi
  • MAD Night Club – Accra
  • Kruna – Accra
  • King David – Tamale
  • Twist Night Club – Accra
  • Club RAVE – Accra

DJ of the Year

  • DJ Nyce
  • DJ Mac Tonto
  • DJ Vyrusky
  • DJ Sly King
  • DJ Faculty
  • DJ Lord OTB

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lucy Banini

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

