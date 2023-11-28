Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2023: Full list of winners
On the vibrant evening of Saturday, November 25, the 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff unfolded with incredible energy at the prestigious Grand Arena in Accra.
The event saw Michelle Agyekum step up as the BLACK CARPET host for the second time running, claiming the stage of the Grand Arena Arena in Accra.
As guests arrived on the BLACK CARPET featuring a fabulous Smirnoff bar and a 360 photobooth, several important questions abound: Would DJ Vyrusky become the first DJ to win the coveted DJ of the Year award for the 6th time in 11 years, after his nod for DJ of the Year?
DJ Sly, DJ Speech, DJ Lord, TMSKDJ, Master Que and DJ Kess were up for several armloads of awards; how would they fare? And King Promise?! There is, in the end, only one way to find out.
Under the captivating theme “Moved By Music,” the event was a spectacular showcase of talent, featuring electrifying performances by a myriad of DJs and musicians.
Among the standout acts were the sensational Shatta Wale, Oyokodehye and MC Nana King display of Ghana’s rich culture through their highlife performance, DJ Faculty, dynamic duo Dope Nation, Edem, and all the way from Lebanon, the internationally acclaimed DJ Sky.
The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the highly coveted DJ of the Year award was clinched by none other than the remarkable DJ Lord, making a sensational debut this year.
His mastery of the turntables and exceptional contributions to the music scene were duly recognized on this pulsating night.
Check out the full list of winners below:
DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Carcious, Bogo Blay & Medikal – Esther
DJ Vyrusky, Kidi & Camido – Body 2 Body
DJ Bass & Yannick Hooper – Feel Ya Energy
DJ Sly King & Kiff No Beat – Conseils
DJ Wanzam & Juma Mufasa – Soba
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
DJ Mish
DJ Bliss
DJ Changes
DJ Attitude
DJ Master Ice
DJ Cartoon
MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Berima Sean Bills
MC Nana King
Location Manager
Kojo Manuel
MC Portfolio
Sheldon The Turn Up
MC Miguel
MC Versace
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Lord
DJ Lamar
DJ Olasty
DJ ABK
DJ Loft
DJ Juicy
ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Loft – Black Sherif
DJ Wobeti – Shatta Wale
DJ MJ – Eno
DJ Justice – Stonebwoy
DJ Vyrusky – Kidi
DJ Faculty – Dopenation
DJ Shiwaawa – Adina
DJ Wallpaper – Kuami Eugene
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Obonke
DJ Thinking
DJ Dials
DJ Coleda
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Rampage
DJ Abizzy
BEST MOBILE DJ
AD DJ
DJ Mark D
DJ Speech
DJ Dela
DJ Page
DJ Juicy
DJ Pho
DJ Wallpaper
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
23rd June Ep 04 – DJ Lord OTB
Jams – DJ Vyrusky
Annual Ghana’s Independence Mixtape – DJ Ashmen
Afrobeats and Amapiano – DJ Spincho
Cups & Bass – DJ Loft, DJ Bass, Kojo Manuel
Afrobeats Invasion Vol.1 – DJ Sly King
DJ Obonke – Made in Ghana Mixtape
2023 Ghana Independence Mixtape – DJ Bass
VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR
DJ Aberga – Original TV
DJ Xpliph – GHOne
DJ Astifa – TV XYZ
DJ Legend – Original TV
DJ Successful – Oceans TV
DJ Cobby Rich
DJ Niiyo
FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Kess – YFM
Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM
DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM
DJ Coleda – YFM
DJ Lipsy – Breeze FM
DJ Blavo – Starr FM
MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cacious – YFM
DJ Pho – Rainbow Radio
DJ Ikon – Hitz FM
DJ Phletch – Okay FM
DJ Wobete – Joy FM
Mr Shark – Pluzz FM
DJ Sly King – YFM
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
TMSK DJ
DJ Nyce
Gal Dem DJ
DJ MJ
DJ Kess
DJ Coleda
DJs SONG OF THE YEAR
Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW – Odo
King Promise – Terminator
Stonebwoy – Into the Future
Banzy Banero – Hossana
Sarkodie – Country Side
Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Twatis – Osekrom Sikani
PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cartoon – Kona Café
DJ Khalifa – The Cabin
DJ Tyme – Level 3
DJ Speech – Garage
DJ Coleda – P2 Pub
DJ Mac Tonto – Alora
DJ Brightest – Signature Pub
PUB OF THE YEAR
P2 Pub – Kumasi
Alora – Accra
Kona Café – Accra
Dadi’s Bar – Koforidua
The Cabin – Sunyani
The Garage – Accra
Level 3 – Accra
Signature Lounge – Tema
NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Master Ice – Terminal 3
DJ Speech – Kruna
DJ Solo – Club Onyx
DJ Juicy – MAD Club
DJ Mac Tonto – Kruna
AD DJ – Club Rave
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ
African Child
King Lagazee
Nature Won
DJ Nabee
Royal DJ Prince
Kojo Kombolo
Black Kobby
AFROBEAT DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Faculty
DJ Bridash
DJ Wobete
DJ Sly King
DJ Phletch
AD DJ
HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR
Abacious – Pure FM
Papa Bills – Hitz FM
Professor Wise – Pluzz FM
Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM
DJ King
Mickey Darling – Peace FM
DJ Hitman – DL FM
ELECTRONIC MUSIC DJ OF THE YEAR
TMSKDJ
Master Que
DJ Fui
DJ Pizaro
Temple XTD
DJ Mic
DJ Nicki Cartel
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
Jay Smoke
DJ Christcentric
DJ Paloma
DJ Awana
Nana Bonsu
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
DJSky (Lebanon)
DJ Crymez (Nigeria)
DJ Shinsky
DJ Neptune (Nigeria)
DJames (UK)
DJ Zamani
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)
DJ Fiifi – UK
DJ Abena – Belgium
DJ PC – USA
DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands
DJ Kofi – Denmark
DJ Boat Global – USA
RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
DJ Bridash
Mr Kaxtro
DJ Phletch
Nana Romeo
DJ Mac Tonto
DJ Ganj
Mr Shark
BEST YOUNG DJ
DJ Planet
DJ Spices
BEST STUDENT DJ
DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana
DJ Sacrifice – GIJ
DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University
Kelvin DJ – KNUST
DJ Teaspoon – UCC
BEST SOUTHERN ZONE DJ
DJ Lord OTB
DJ Nyce
DJ Mac Tonto
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Sly King
DJ Faculty
AD DJ
Vim Tinz
BEST NOTHERN ZONE DJ
Amsterdam DJ
Soweto DJ
DJ Cupid
DJ Tobile
DJ Ephya
DJ Emeris
BEST CENTRAL ZONE
DJ Master Ice
DJ Khalifa
DJ Floppy
DJ Quest
Mr Kaxtro
NOCTURNAL PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Chichi DJ
DJ Lord OTB
DJ Speech
DJ Sly
DJ Mac Tonto
Amsterdam DJ
DJ Cartoon
NIGHT CLUB OF THE YEAR
Terminal 3 Club – Kumasi
MAD Night Club – Accra
Kruna – Accra
King David – Tamale
Twist Night Club – Accra
Club RAVE – Accra
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Nyce
DJ Mac Tonto
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Sly
DJ Faculty
DJ Lord OTB
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic