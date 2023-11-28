Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2023: Full list of winners

On the vibrant evening of Saturday, November 25, the 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff unfolded with incredible energy at the prestigious Grand Arena in Accra.

The event saw Michelle Agyekum step up as the BLACK CARPET host for the second time running, claiming the stage of the Grand Arena Arena in Accra.

As guests arrived on the BLACK CARPET featuring a fabulous Smirnoff bar and a 360 photobooth, several important questions abound: Would DJ Vyrusky become the first DJ to win the coveted DJ of the Year award for the 6th time in 11 years, after his nod for DJ of the Year?

DJ Sly, DJ Speech, DJ Lord, TMSKDJ, Master Que and DJ Kess were up for several armloads of awards; how would they fare? And King Promise?! There is, in the end, only one way to find out.

Under the captivating theme “Moved By Music,” the event was a spectacular showcase of talent, featuring electrifying performances by a myriad of DJs and musicians.

Among the standout acts were the sensational Shatta Wale, Oyokodehye and MC Nana King display of Ghana’s rich culture through their highlife performance, DJ Faculty, dynamic duo Dope Nation, Edem, and all the way from Lebanon, the internationally acclaimed DJ Sky.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the highly coveted DJ of the Year award was clinched by none other than the remarkable DJ Lord, making a sensational debut this year.

His mastery of the turntables and exceptional contributions to the music scene were duly recognized on this pulsating night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

DJ/ARTIST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Carcious, Bogo Blay & Medikal – Esther

DJ Vyrusky, Kidi & Camido – Body 2 Body

DJ Bass & Yannick Hooper – Feel Ya Energy

DJ Sly King & Kiff No Beat – Conseils

DJ Wanzam & Juma Mufasa – Soba

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ Mish

DJ Bliss

DJ Changes

DJ Attitude

DJ Master Ice

DJ Cartoon

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Berima Sean Bills

MC Nana King

Location Manager

Kojo Manuel

MC Portfolio

Sheldon The Turn Up

MC Miguel

MC Versace

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Lord

DJ Lamar

DJ Olasty

DJ ABK

DJ Loft

DJ Juicy

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Loft – Black Sherif

DJ Wobeti – Shatta Wale

DJ MJ – Eno

DJ Justice – Stonebwoy

DJ Vyrusky – Kidi

DJ Faculty – Dopenation

DJ Shiwaawa – Adina

DJ Wallpaper – Kuami Eugene

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Obonke

DJ Thinking

DJ Dials

DJ Coleda

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Rampage

DJ Abizzy

BEST MOBILE DJ

AD DJ

DJ Mark D

DJ Speech

DJ Dela

DJ Page

DJ Juicy

DJ Pho

DJ Wallpaper

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

23rd June Ep 04 – DJ Lord OTB

Jams – DJ Vyrusky

Annual Ghana’s Independence Mixtape – DJ Ashmen

Afrobeats and Amapiano – DJ Spincho

Cups & Bass – DJ Loft, DJ Bass, Kojo Manuel

Afrobeats Invasion Vol.1 – DJ Sly King

DJ Obonke – Made in Ghana Mixtape

2023 Ghana Independence Mixtape – DJ Bass

VIDEO JOCKEY OF THE YEAR

DJ Aberga – Original TV

DJ Xpliph – GHOne

DJ Astifa – TV XYZ

DJ Legend – Original TV

DJ Successful – Oceans TV

DJ Cobby Rich

DJ Niiyo

FEMALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Kess – YFM

Ohemaa Woyeje – Angel FM

DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM

DJ Coleda – YFM

DJ Lipsy – Breeze FM

DJ Blavo – Starr FM

MALE RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cacious – YFM

DJ Pho – Rainbow Radio

DJ Ikon – Hitz FM

DJ Phletch – Okay FM

DJ Wobete – Joy FM

Mr Shark – Pluzz FM

DJ Sly King – YFM

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

TMSK DJ

DJ Nyce

Gal Dem DJ

DJ MJ

DJ Kess

DJ Coleda

DJs SONG OF THE YEAR

Jay Bahd & Skyface SDW – Odo

King Promise – Terminator

Stonebwoy – Into the Future

Banzy Banero – Hossana

Sarkodie – Country Side

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Twatis – Osekrom Sikani

PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cartoon – Kona Café

DJ Khalifa – The Cabin

DJ Tyme – Level 3

DJ Speech – Garage

DJ Coleda – P2 Pub

DJ Mac Tonto – Alora

DJ Brightest – Signature Pub

PUB OF THE YEAR

P2 Pub – Kumasi

Alora – Accra

Kona Café – Accra

Dadi’s Bar – Koforidua

The Cabin – Sunyani

The Garage – Accra

Level 3 – Accra

Signature Lounge – Tema

NIGHT CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Master Ice – Terminal 3

DJ Speech – Kruna

DJ Solo – Club Onyx

DJ Juicy – MAD Club

DJ Mac Tonto – Kruna

AD DJ – Club Rave

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL DJ

African Child

King Lagazee

Nature Won

DJ Nabee

Royal DJ Prince

Kojo Kombolo

Black Kobby

AFROBEAT DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Faculty

DJ Bridash

DJ Wobete

DJ Sly King

DJ Phletch

AD DJ

HIGHLIFE DJ OF THE YEAR

Abacious – Pure FM

Papa Bills – Hitz FM

Professor Wise – Pluzz FM

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

DJ King

Mickey Darling – Peace FM

DJ Hitman – DL FM

ELECTRONIC MUSIC DJ OF THE YEAR

TMSKDJ

Master Que

DJ Fui

DJ Pizaro

Temple XTD

DJ Mic

DJ Nicki Cartel

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

Jay Smoke

DJ Christcentric

DJ Paloma

DJ Awana

Nana Bonsu

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

DJSky (Lebanon)

DJ Crymez (Nigeria)

DJ Shinsky

DJ Neptune (Nigeria)

DJames (UK)

DJ Zamani

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (GHANAIAN)

DJ Fiifi – UK

DJ Abena – Belgium

DJ PC – USA

DJ Mike Afro-Jam – Netherlands

DJ Kofi – Denmark

DJ Boat Global – USA

RECORD PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

DJ Bridash

Mr Kaxtro

DJ Phletch

Nana Romeo

DJ Mac Tonto

DJ Ganj

Mr Shark

BEST YOUNG DJ

DJ Planet

DJ Spices

BEST STUDENT DJ

DJ Phantom – University Of Ghana

DJ Sacrifice – GIJ

DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University

Kelvin DJ – KNUST

DJ Teaspoon – UCC

BEST SOUTHERN ZONE DJ

DJ Lord OTB

DJ Nyce

DJ Mac Tonto

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Sly King

DJ Faculty

AD DJ

Vim Tinz

BEST NOTHERN ZONE DJ

Amsterdam DJ

Soweto DJ

DJ Cupid

DJ Tobile

DJ Ephya

DJ Emeris

BEST CENTRAL ZONE

DJ Master Ice

DJ Khalifa

DJ Floppy

DJ Quest

Mr Kaxtro

NOCTURNAL PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Chichi DJ

DJ Lord OTB

DJ Speech

DJ Sly

DJ Mac Tonto

Amsterdam DJ

DJ Cartoon

NIGHT CLUB OF THE YEAR

Terminal 3 Club – Kumasi

MAD Night Club – Accra

Kruna – Accra

King David – Tamale

Twist Night Club – Accra

Club RAVE – Accra

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Nyce

DJ Mac Tonto

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Sly

DJ Faculty

DJ Lord OTB

