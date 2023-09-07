Experience the Magic: 2023 Guinness Ghana Dj Awards Pub Fest Kicks off in Sunyani

The first stop of the 2023 regional Guinness Ghana DJ Awards PUB FEST, fueled by Smirnoff, transformed Sunyani into a musical wonderland on September 1, 2023.

The much-anticipated event marked the commencement of a regional roadshow designed to shine a spotlight on the incredible talents of DJs across the nation.

Powered by Smirnoff, The Cabin, located in the heart of Sunyani came alive with pulsating energy as top DJs, including the Female DJ of the Year and crowd-favorite Gyal Dem DJ, DJ Khalifa, DJ Floppy, DJ Quest, and DJ Weezy, took to the decks.

Their invigorating sets had the audience dancing throughout the night, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of music and celebration.

Merqury Republic, the organizers of the prestigious Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, expressed their elation over the overwhelming success of the event. Speaking to the media, CEO of Merqury Republic, Merqury Quaye stated, “Sunyani has set an exciting tone for the rest of the PUB FEST tour.

We’re thrilled to witness such an incredible response from the music-loving community. This is just the beginning, and we’re looking forward to taking this exhilarating celebration of DJ talent to more regions.”

Merqury Republic also extended their appreciation to Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, with Smirnoff as the lead brand for their invaluable support in powering the first edition of the PUB FEST.

The PUB FEST is an integral part of the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards initiatives, dedicated to recognizing and throwing the spotlight on exceptional DJ talents across the country.

Its regional roadshow format aims to showcase DJs from diverse regions of Ghana, fostering unity within the music community while providing fans with the chance to experience live performances by their favorite DJs.

As the PUB FEST continues its journey across the region, music enthusiasts and partygoers can look forward to more thrilling performances and unforgettable moments.

The next destination on this captivating journey promises to be equally enchanting, firmly establishing the PUB FEST as a must-attend event on the Ghanaian music calendar.

The resounding success of the first event in Sunyani sets a high standard for the forthcoming PUB FEST stops and reaffirms the belief that Ghana’s DJ talent is truly exceptional and deserving of widespread recognition.

The Guinness Ghana DJ awards is powered by Smirnoff. Also sponsored by Game Park Games, Virtual Sound Lab, DSTV Akwaaba Magic, PC entertainment and Hooked On Entertainment.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic