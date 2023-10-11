Checkout Official Date and Venue for Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2023 – All You Need To Know

Today, Merqury Republic announces “Guinness Ghana DJ Awards” 2023 will happen live from Accra on Saturday, November 25.

Africa’s Biggest DJ event will celebrate 11 years of DJ talent recognition and music throughout a live telecast on DSTV Akwaaba Magic.

Merqury Republic, organizers of the prestigious 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards have revealed that this year’s edition will debut at Ghana’s Grand Arena, a world-class venue known for hosting prestigious events.

“From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for DJs, as well as our music to thrive.

We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of DJs and other music talents like only Guinness Ghana DJ Awards can, said Merqury Quaye, executive producer of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.”

Christened as “Africa’s biggest DJ event,” the much-anticipated awards ceremony is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience to music enthusiasts under the theme “Moved by music”.

Headlined by Guinness Ghana, the nation’s leading total beverage business, with Smirnoff as the lead brand, the event has already ignited excitement and anticipation across the nation through its captivating regional roadshow, known as the PUB FEST.

The PUB FEST serves as a dynamic prelude to the main event, offering a platform for local DJs and artists to showcase their exceptional talent, engage with their fans, and create an unparalleled buzz.

With a history of empowering, educating and honoring outstanding DJs, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has cemented its reputation as a premier event on the African music calendar.

The stage is set for an evening of dazzling performances, electrifying DJ battles, and the recognition of outstanding achievements of DJs both home and abroad.

Music enthusiasts, industry players, and fans alike can look forward to an unforgettable night on November 25 as Accra lights up with the sounds of Africa’s finest DJs.

As the event draws closer, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly to be part of this exhilarating celebration of musical excellence.

The Guinness Ghana DJ awards is powered by Smirnoff. Also sponsored by Game Park Games, Virtual Sound Lab, Unidus condoms, DSTV Akwaaba Magic, PC entertainment and Hooked On Entertainment.

