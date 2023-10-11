fbpx
Akosua Agyeiwaa to Unveil New Single “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” – a Spite at Enemies!

Akosua Agyeiwaa to Unveil New Single "Wo Yem Ashi Wo" - a spite at enemies!
Photo Credit: Akosua Agyeiwaa/Kal Artistry

Prepare for a divine musical revelation as acclaimed gospel artiste Akosua Agyeiwaa is set to grace our ears with her latest single, “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” (translated as “You’re in Shock!”).

The spiritual masterpiece is scheduled to be released this Friday, October 13th, promising a soul-stirring experience that will resonate with hearts far and wide.

With a musical journey deeply rooted in faith and devotion, Akosua Agyeiwaa is renowned for infusing her songs with powerful messages of love, hope, and the divine. “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” continues in this vein, offering listeners an opportunity to delve into the spiritual realm through music.

Produced by the incredibly talented Wapicolo, this upcoming single is poised to captivate audiences with its soulful melodies and compelling lyrics.

The collaboration between Akosua Agyeiwaa and Wapicolo promises a musical synergy that will undoubtedly elevate the spiritual experience for all who tune in.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Wo Yem Ashi Wo,” fans and gospel music enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the message that Akosua Agyeiwaa will deliver through her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

It’s a song that will not only uplift spirits but also serve as a reminder of the unwavering grace and presence of the Divine in our lives.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this Friday, October 13th, as Akosua Agyeiwaa’s “Wo Yem Ashi Wo” takes center stage, blessing us with a musical revelation that transcends the ordinary. Stay tuned for an unforgettable spiritual journey through the gift of music.

