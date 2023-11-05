Meet DJ Juicy: The Most Wanted DJ with 3 Nominations at Ghana DJ Awards 2023

Tobi Joe Kwesi Tandoh affectionately referred to as DJ Juicy is having an amazing run in this year’s Guinness Ghana DJ Awards on the stroke of a back-to-back shutdown of major events across Ghana.

The Most Wanted DJ has massively represented on major shows with respect to the year under review, the likes of African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale’s Freedom Wave Stadium Concert, The Eat, Drink, Music Festival which featured big acts like Sarkodie, The Calabash Color Festival, Uniland Pent Hall Week, Black Sherif’s Mozama Disco, Nima Sala Fest, The Guinness Bright House Black Shines Brightest amongst a host of others!

He hosted his annual concert, The Juicy Experience as well.

The young prodigy plays at Mad Club at the heart of East Legon, YFM and is currently the official DJ for global hitmaker, Terminator’s King Promise.

All these amazing projects and a massive others not represented here have deservedly earned him 3 nominations in Africa’s Biggest DJs Honoree night.

His nominations span across major categories such as Best Event DJ, Best Club DJ, Best Mobile DJ of the year. The Ghana DJ Awards is set to take place on November 25th, 2023 at the Grand Arena, Accra.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic