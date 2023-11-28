DJ Lord OTB Grabs Prestigious ‘DJ of the Year’ Award at Guinness Ghana DJ Awards’23

On Saturday night, Ghanaian Disc Jockey Lord OTB claimed a slice of history as he won the most coveted best ‘DJ of the Year’ category at the 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

The Disc Jockey, whose real name is Lord Barnes, made history by becoming the first DJ to dethrone the five-time winner, DJ Vyrusky.

The esteemed DJ faced fierce competition from industry stalwarts such as DJ Nyce, DJ Mac Tonto, DJ Sly, and DJ Faculty but stood out as the ultimate winner.

In addition to the DJ of the Year honour, DJ Lord OTB also bagged the ‘Mixtape of the Year’ and ‘Best Southern Zone DJ’ awards.

His dedication, creativity, and years of hard work have solidified his position as a trailblazer in the DJing scene.

The event also recognized other notable DJs, including The Mask DJ as Female DJ of the Year, DJ Bridash from Hitz FM as Record Promoter of the Year, and honoured the legendary DJ Lucy Banini, aka Maa Luu, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2023 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, held at the Grand Arena on November 25, witnessed electrifying performances from renowned musicians such as Shatta Wale, Dope Nation, Abiana, Keche, and Zigi, creating an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

ABOUT DJ LORD

In recent years, Ghana has been marveled with amazing talents from the deck and the product of Koforidua Secondary Technical School and the Ghana Technology University College, Lord Barnes, widely known in showbiz circles, as DJ Lord has been one of the most sought after DJs.

With a career spanning about half a decade, DJ Lord rose to limelight when EIB Network’s Live FM was in search of a DJ for the Live Breakfast Club , a morning show hosted by Ms Naa . DJ Lord, defied all odds and came tops in the keenly contested competition

He’s currently the official DJ of the Lifestyle Café with award-winning Ghanaian radio and TV host Jeremie.

Finding himself in a trade that brings you in contact with many people, who look up to you as an icon, DJ Lord passes, as one of the most humble Disc Jockeys in the capital, taking time off to listen and offer the assistance anyone at all may need of him. Nonetheless, business is business to the young man who keeps his trade very close to his heart.

His management doesn’t make it any easier, ensuring the brand is well represented and consistently on the road to become a successful asset that will inspire many more talents to the top.

DJ Lord probably is one of Ghana’s best DJ brands with a carefully crafted brand identity, active social media presence and consistent showing in the public eye always giving an impressive account of himself from the deck.

Lord Barnes, with the brain infesting jingles, DJ Lord on the board of cause, music for the gods,” has found himself grace many top concerts and events in Ghana and abroad.

Among the tall list includes, Starr Fm’s S Concert, Empire Entertainment’s Ghana Meets Naija, MTN Pulse Campus Activations, Echo House’s Tidal Rave among others. On the international scene, he has toured Rwanda and Uganda with Magnom where they both excelled in their respective fields, raising the Ghana flag high.

DJ Lord is the official DJ for celebrated musician and producer, Magnom. As an artiste DJ, Lord has also worked with Feli Nuna, Darko Vibes, Lord Paper, Frank P, Mabiina, Kojo Cue among others.

Like many DJs in the new era, DJ Lord has not only stuck to playing music from the deck but has also been involved in producing good music that has made it to the favourites for any jam. Among the many tunes from DJ Lord include “Sokolala” featuring Feli Nuna and Kojo-Cue, “Is Like” featuring Patapaa, “Man’s Not Hot Afrobeats Remix”, “Man A Gyallis” featuring Ghana Tupac and M.O.G. Beatz, “Kuntu” featuring Magnom, “One Time” featuring Supa Gaeta, “Mad Op” featuring Spacely and Darko Vibes, “MFN” featuring Lord Paper, Frank P and Darko Vibes, “Lil Bit of Rich Nigga Shit” featuring Sarkodie.

DJ Lord has also published more than a dozen mixtapes for the listening pleasure of his followers. Some of his notable works include 30MinsLive (published 4 editions), 4 Your Ears Only( published 6 volumes), Black is Black (2 editions), Special Request Mixtape, Nitro Mix.

In 2016, he was honoured as the Best Campus DJ at the Ghana Tertiary Awards, he was also nominated at the 2018 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards for “Artist DJ of the year (Magnom)” and “Mixtape Of The Year” for his “Special Request (Shatta Wale x Wizkid)” Mixtape.

Looking into the future with great hopes and a zeal to transform the showbiz sector through his unique talent, DJ Lord is sure to make some waves that will plot his name in history as one of the best talents Ghana ever produced.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic