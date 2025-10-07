Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’

Ghanaian music trailblazers Lord Paper and RCee have teamed up for Mmaa Nu, a fresh, modern twist on the iconic Burger Highlife genre.

Featuring the dynamic DJ Lord OTB, the track fuses retro highlife grooves with contemporary production, delivering a nostalgic yet vibrant soundscape.

“Mmaa Nu” celebrates women with smooth vocals, infectious guitar riffs, and a danceable beat reminiscent of 80s Ghanaian pop fused with today’s sonic polish.

Lord Paper’s soulful delivery blends seamlessly with RCee’s refined instrumentation, while DJ Lord OTB adds his signature flair to elevate the rhythm.

The track is both a tribute to highlife legends and a bold step forward, reintroducing Burger Highlife to a new generation.

Cover Artwork: Mmaa Nu – Lord Paper & RCee feat. Dj Lord OTB