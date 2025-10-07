Ad imageAd image
Music

Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’

Lord Paper & RCee drop Mmaa Nu, a fresh spin on Burger Highlife with DJ Lord OTB.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music trailblazers Lord Paper and RCee have teamed up for Mmaa Nu, a fresh, modern twist on the iconic Burger Highlife genre.

Featuring the dynamic DJ Lord OTB, the track fuses retro highlife grooves with contemporary production, delivering a nostalgic yet vibrant soundscape.

“Mmaa Nu” celebrates women with smooth vocals, infectious guitar riffs, and a danceable beat reminiscent of 80s Ghanaian pop fused with today’s sonic polish.

Lord Paper’s soulful delivery blends seamlessly with RCee’s refined instrumentation, while DJ Lord OTB adds his signature flair to elevate the rhythm.

The track is both a tribute to highlife legends and a bold step forward, reintroducing Burger Highlife to a new generation.

Cover Artwork: Mmaa Nu - Lord Paper & RCee feat. Dj Lord OTB
Cover Artwork: Mmaa Nu – Lord Paper & RCee feat. Dj Lord OTB
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’
Sarkodie releases ‘Asante Yɛ Oman’ after historic Kumasi concert
Article Wan returns with new dance song ‘Apiti’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Omar Sterling a.k.a Paedae Omar Sterling drops surprise album ‘VTH 2’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Mod Dee
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale & Sarkodie could sell out O2 – Mod Dee
Guest Blogger
Ehu. Photo Credit: Ehu/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Ehu Finds Her Voice Between R&B and Soul
Discovery
Quamina MP
Watch: Quamina MP releases ‘Odo Bi Yɛ Dɛ’ music video feat. Arathejay
Music
Fantana
Welcome To October 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Empress Afi
Empress Afi wins big at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025
News
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
We planned to have a surprise album with Daddy Lumba – King Promise reveals
News
AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay sets October 24 release for “The Odyssey” LP
News
Rocky Dawuni receives his diplomatic passport from Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister.
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
News
Afro-fusion artiste TEENO
TEENO’s ‘Signs’ accepted for GRAMMY Album of the Year consideration
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music

You Might Also Like