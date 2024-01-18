Experience the Best of Wiyaala Live in Accra – Two Concerts, One Weekend!

It has been half a decade since Wiyaala graced Accra with a full concert performance. Her last appearance in the city dates back to 2018.

Surprisingly, this month, she has not one, but two concerts lined up!

Alliance Francaise Accra – Friday 26 January at 8pm.

Entry is GHC 100 or dial 711*11*22# for tickets or visit Veetickets.com to buy online.

+233 Jazz Bar & Grill – 9pm Saturday 27th July – GHC 250 Entry

Both venues are amazing places to experience live band music in Ghana.

I’ll be performing with The Yaga Yagas, the band with whom I have been working since 2019, playing concerts all over Europe. There will be some of the old favourites, like Rock My Body and some new and very interesting songs. I love to encourage the audience to be part of the show. Expect the unexpected!

I’ll also be bringing some interesting and talented musicians from Northern Ghana. There will be master xylophonist Isaac Birituro, kologo player Stevo Atimbre and I’m introducing an exciting new young band from Wa, who go by the name of the Chin-Chigas.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Ghana’s leading entertainment pundit opinion on Wiyaala:

“NO CHALLENGER! Wiyaala is Ghana’s best live performer!”

