Babalwa M Releases Highly Anticipated ‘PISCES’ EP

Babalwa M‘s highly anticipated EP, ‘Pisces’, is finally here, promising a musical journey deeply connected to the emotive and intuitive nature of its namesake star sign. Embodying the fluidity and depth associated with Pisces, Babalwa M’s music transcends boundaries, blending seamlessly with the soulful sounds of Amapiano.

Collaborating with renowned producers Kelvin Momo and Stixx, as well as the captivating vocalists Nia Pearl and Bassie, Pisces offers a rich tapestry of melodies and rhythms. Each track is a testament to Babalwa M’s artistry, showcasing her ability to infuse Amapiano with heartfelt lyrics and infectious beats.

With Pisces, Babalwa M invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of musical enchantment, where every note reflects her passion and creativity. This EP is not just a collection of songs; it’s a testament to Babalwa M’s talent and dedication to her craft, solidifying her place as a rising star in the world of Amapiano.

Says Babalwa M: “Pisces is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a statement from me about my dedication to the music and my commitment to pushing my craft. As the audience embarks on this musical journey, they can expect an EP that not only resonates with the soul but also leaves a lasting imprint on the ever-evolving music I plan to put out.”

Cover Artwork: Pisces – Babalwa M

ABOUT BABALWA M

Babalwa M, often celebrated as the “queen of private school amapiano,” has made an indelible mark on the South African music scene with her chart-topping, platinum-selling singles. Collaborating with a diverse array of acclaimed producers, including Kelvin Momo, Mas Musiq, Sam Deep, and Musa Keys, she has consistently raised the bar in the world of amapiano.

Her standout singles such as “Sukakude,” “Izono,” “Blue Moon 2.0,” “Emaphupeni,” and “Phumelela” with Kelvin Momo have earned her platinum status, cementing her reputation as an amapiano powerhouse. These songs have not only resonated with audiences but have also topped the charts, showcasing her exceptional vocal prowess.

Hailing from the vibrant neighborhood of Protea Glen in Soweto, South Africa, Babalwa M’s musical journey began in the choir, much like many other remarkable artists. Her unique style seamlessly blends Afro-soul and house music, infusing each track with a compelling, upbeat narrative. Her dynamic and versatile voice sets her apart as a burgeoning talent to watch closely.

In addition to her collaborations with Kelvin Momo, Babalwa M has captivated audiences with her platinum-selling singles produced by the likes of Mas Musiq, Sam Deep, and Musa Keys. These chart-toppers have solidified her reputation as a sought-after vocalist who consistently delivers excellence.

Babalwa M continues to change the game with her music, and her long-awaited debut album, ‘Aluta Continua,’ sees her welcome back her collaborators, reminding us all why she is one of the most coveted voices in the industry. This legendary singer-songwriter is a formidable force, embracing her musical journey as one of South Africa’s hottest new artists. Her unique blend of jazz, soul, and pure piano excellence in every tune she produces is a testament to her remarkable talent, setting the stage for a musical legacy that will endure for generations to come.

Photos of Babalwa M

