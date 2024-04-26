Strongman Releases Diverse EP ‘God & Rap’ Showcasing Versatility and Range – Full Details HERE!

Chart-topping Ghanaian rapper Strongman has unveiled his latest EP, ‘God & Rap,’ a captivating musical journey spanning seven tracks that highlights his versatility and range as an artist.

From introspective ballads to high-energy anthems, ‘God & Rap’ offers a dynamic fusion of genres including drill, highlife, hiplife, afrobeats, and even country.

The EP opens with the poignant track “Scars,” where Strongman bares his soul, delving into raw emotions and personal reflections.

From there, listeners are taken on a sonic adventure through tracks like the upbeat and energetic “Ohiani Asem,” showcasing Strongman’s ability to command different sounds and styles effortlessly.

One of the standout features of ‘God & Rap’ is the collaboration with talented artists such as King Paluta, Kweku Darlington, Dope Nation, and Sevenkizs, adding depth and dimension to the project.

Each collaboration brings a unique flavor to the EP, further enriching the listening experience.

Behind the boards, ‘God & Rap’ boasts production credits from some of the industry’s most sought-after producers, including Jay Scratch, A Town TSB, Freddybeatz, BC, and Tubhanbeatz.

Their contributions ensure that each track on the EP is crafted to perfection, promising a rich and immersive listening experience for fans of Strongman and diverse music enthusiasts alike.

With ‘God & Rap,’ Strongman continues to solidify his position as one of Ghana’s most versatile and compelling artists.

Whether delving into introspective lyricism or delivering infectious hooks over vibrant beats, Strongman proves once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

‘God & Rap’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Strongman:

Strongman is a Ghanaian rapper known for his exceptional lyricism and versatile delivery. With a string of hit singles and collaborations under his belt, Strongman continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of rap and melody.

‘God & Rap’ is the latest addition to his impressive discography, showcasing his growth as an artist and cementing his status as a frontrunner in the Ghanaian music scene.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do Iyou have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic