Lyrics: Kwaku Ananse by Amerado

Amerado releases full song for viral TikTok sound ‘Kwaku Ananse’

Can Ghanaian Artists Fill Up Mega International Venues? Amerado Gives His Perspective

Video: Ye Gyina Mu by Frank Naro feat. Amerado

Young And Strong! You need to listen to Amerado and Strongman’s new EP

Young and Strong! Amerado and Strongman unite for new EP

Video: Rap is Still Alive by Amerado & Strongman

Rap Is Still Alive! Amerado hits up Strongman for a bold statement on latest banger!

Video: The Hardest by Amerado