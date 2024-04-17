fbpx
From The Industry

JamRok Bar sues Mr Drew for failing to perform

JamRok Bar And Event Center are claiming GHC200,000 in damages.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
JamRok Bar sues Mr Drew for failing to perform
JamRok Bar sues Mr Drew for failing to perform. Photo Credit: Mr Drew

JamRok Bar And Event Center have initiated legal proceedings against acclaimed artist Mr Drew for purportedly failing to fulfill a scheduled performance.

The lawsuit, filed at the Senchi District Court on April 15th, 2024, alleges that Mr Drew and his DJ, DJ Filter, accepted payment but did not appear at their event as contracted.

JamRok Bar And Event Center’s Lawsuit In Full

JamRok Bar sues Mr Drew for failing to perform
Full suit

The lawsuit seeks the recovery of GH₵15,000, the fee paid to Mr Drew, alongside reimbursement of the GH₵36,511 incurred in event organization expenses.

Additionally, JamRok Bar And Event Center are claiming GH₵200,000 in damages, citing harm to their reputation resulting from Mr. Drew’s absence.

Mr Drew was scheduled to perform at the Easter Dance Party organized by JamRok Bar And Event Center on April 1st, 2024, but he failed to do so despite arriving at the event location and checking into his hotel.

Earlier Statement by JamRok Bar And Event Center

2024 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown