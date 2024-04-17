JamRok Bar sues Mr Drew for failing to perform

JamRok Bar And Event Center have initiated legal proceedings against acclaimed artist Mr Drew for purportedly failing to fulfill a scheduled performance.

The lawsuit, filed at the Senchi District Court on April 15th, 2024, alleges that Mr Drew and his DJ, DJ Filter, accepted payment but did not appear at their event as contracted.

JamRok Bar And Event Center’s Lawsuit In Full

Full suit

The lawsuit seeks the recovery of GH₵15,000, the fee paid to Mr Drew, alongside reimbursement of the GH₵36,511 incurred in event organization expenses.

Additionally, JamRok Bar And Event Center are claiming GH₵200,000 in damages, citing harm to their reputation resulting from Mr. Drew’s absence.

Mr Drew was scheduled to perform at the Easter Dance Party organized by JamRok Bar And Event Center on April 1st, 2024, but he failed to do so despite arriving at the event location and checking into his hotel.

Earlier Statement by JamRok Bar And Event Center

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic