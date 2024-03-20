Remembering George Darko: The King of Burger Highlife Passes Away – Full Details HERE!

Widely regarded as the king of burger highlife music, George Darko has passed on to glory.

According to reports, the celebrated crooner died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

With a career spanning decades, George Darko, left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music and beyond, earning him a revered status in the industry.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves through the music community, with fans and fellow artistes alike paying glowing tribute to his remarkable contributions.

Born in 1951, George’s musical journey began in the vibrant streets of Ghana, where he honed his craft and embraced the traditional rhythms of Highlife music.

His unique fusion of Highlife melodies with Western influences, earning the genre the moniker “Burger Highlife,” captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

His hit songs such as “Akoo Te Brofo,” “Moni Palava”, “Odo Colour”, and “Ghana-First” became anthems of a generation, celebrating Ghanaian culture and identity.

Prior to his death, Mr. Darko was the Tufuhene of Akropong with the stool name, Nana Apem Darko I. He was also guitarist, vocalist, composer and songwriter, who has been on the music scene since the late 1960s.

