Pappy Kojo Sparks Drama on UTV’s United Showbiz in Fiery Exchange with Mr. Logic!

During an argument on UTV’s United Showbiz, Pappy Kojo, Hiphop/Hiplife recording artist, almost walked off the show after a confrontation with Talent manager Mr. Logic.

The heated exchange between the two comes on the back of Sarkodie’s released track response to actress Yvonne Nelson which triggered a public uproar.

Following the release of the ‘Try Me’ track, musician Pappy Kojo jumped on the craze with a TikTok video dancing to the song, this Mr. Logic finds as not funny but a mockery of Yvonne Nelson.

Mr. Logic in his submission questioned the artist and asked that he apologizes to actress Yvonne Nelson who used to be friends with him but the latter does not agree to render an apology.

“Yvonne is your friend, It’s not right to make a mockery of her. we didn’t push Feli Nuna around, it started from somewhere”

“If you respect Feli Nuna enough to want me to apologize to her then you should respect Yvonne to also apologize to her”

Pappy Kojo believes he did not disrespect Yvonne but he jumped on the track to promote his brother Sarkodie.

