Kelvyn Boy drops brand new single ‘Vero’, hints on upcoming EP “For the Kulture (FTK)” 
Photo Credit: Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Boy has quickly become a household name in the Ghanaian Afropop and Highlife space, since his debut in 2017.

Among the singer, songwriter and performer’s most recent achievements is his smash hit single ‘Down Flat’, which has topped charts, recorded multiple million streams and taken the singer on a world tour across Europe and America.

Now, Kelvyn Boy is ready to consolidate the success of his last banger with his brand new single ‘Vero’.

This latest offering from the stables of Blakk Arm Entertainment in partnership with global distribution company, ONErpm is a love story that sees Kelvyn narrate how deeply he is in love with his latest love interest ‘Vero’. 

On the infectious Master Maison produced Afropop beat, he emphasizes in storytelling melody on how Vero belongs to his heart.

This single is a precursor to Kelvyn Boy’s upcoming EP “For The Kulture (FTK)”, which promises to be packed with bangers just like ‘Vero’.

In the meantime, enjoy this latest offering from the talented singer who has quickly become one of Ghana’s top global Afrobeats exports.

