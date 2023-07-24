Black Sherif Confronts leaked song and Calls out Envious Critics in Powerful Performance at University of Ghana

Black Sherif, the current VGMA Artiste of the Year, has finally spoken out about the leaked unreleased songs from his music catalog.

During a compelling performance at the University of Ghana, the 21-year-old artist openly expressed his views on the issue.

Before delving into his perspective, Black Sherif decided to showcase his skills by freestyling one of the leaked songs.

This only served to emphasize the audacity of those unscrupulous individuals who thought they could undermine his hard work and dedication.

During his performance, Black Sherif passionately criticized the culprits behind the leak, expressing his disappointment and frustration.

Moreover, he didn’t shy away from taking a swipe at naysayers who seemed envious of his progress in the music industry.

“Some songs I recorded three years ago, two and a half years ago, some babylons have got it and are blasting… So if you hear them somewhere, enjoy it. But if you don’t see me tweet, I never released it,” he indicated.

Black Sherif also hinted at releasing more songs, which he believes are even better than what has been illegally leaked onto music distribution platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic