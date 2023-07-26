AK24 Entertainment makes history with Sarkodie Live in Columbus Concert

On July 22nd, Award-winning AK24 Entertainment made history by orchestrating one of the most extraordinary concerts the city of Columbus has ever witnessed headlined by Sarkodie.

The sold-out event dub Sarkodie Live In Columbus Ohio, headlined by Ghanaian music icon took place at The Forum in Columbus Ohio USA, drawing in an overwhelming number of music enthusiasts, leaving the event grounds packed to capacity.

The owner of the event grounds, Bobby Ferguson, expressed his amazement at the immense turnout, saying, “This is the first time we’ve had this amount of people in my establishment.”

The electrifying atmosphere resonated throughout the night as fans eagerly awaited Sarkodie’s exciting performance.

Before hitting the stage, Sarkodie made time to engage with the local community, demonstrating his commitment to fostering international ties.

In a heartwarming encounter, Sarkodie met with the Ghanaian football sensation Yaw Yeboah, who currently plays for Columbus Crew.

During their meeting and tour around the home grounds of the MLS team, Sarkodie was presented with a custom jersey from Yaw Yeboah.

Sarkodie’s visit to Columbus also included a stop at radio streaming platform iHeart Radio and an appearance at Beat 106.7 FM.

The concert itself was a testament to AK24 Entertainment’s prowess in event organisation. With their unwavering dedication and impeccable planning, they secured a sold-out show that will be etched into the memories of concertgoers for years to come.

The stage setup and audio-visual production were top-notch, enhancing the overall experience and adding to the night’s magic.

Sarkodie’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking. The multi-award-winning artist, known for his lyrical prowess and energetic stage presence, delivered an unforgettable show that had the crowd on their feet from start to finish.

His infectious music, coupled with the electric ambience of the event, created an unforgettable night that left fans craving for more.

This grand success comes on the heels of AK24 Entertainment’s recent triumph at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards, where they were awarded the award of “Best Event Promoter of the Year.”

The accolade showcases the company’s dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment experiences and reinforces its position as one of the leading event organizer’s in the industry.

The AK24 Entertainment team, led by their visionary CEO Big Sam, continues to redefine concert experiences with their exceptional planning and execution.

The collaboration with Sarkodie for this groundbreaking event further solidifies their commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to diverse audiences around the globe.

As the night came to a close, fans left the venue with memories that will last a lifetime, eagerly anticipating the next extravaganza AK24 Entertainment has in store.

