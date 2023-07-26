fbpx
From Music to Nature: Okyeame Kwame's New Role as Climate Clock Ambassador!

At the City Triangle in Accra, ace Ghanaian hiplife/highlife artiste, Kwame Nsiah-Appau, a.k.a Okyeame Kwame, was formally introduced as Ghana’s Climate Clock ambassador in a historic ceremony.

The occasion marked the launch of the Climate Clock campaign in Africa, with Ghana leading the charge as the first country on the continent to embrace this global initiative. The campaign’s subsequent launch is scheduled to take place in Nigeria.

This is not the first time that Okyeame Kwame has stepped up as an ambassador for a noble cause. In 2018, he was appointed as the Climate Change Ambassador by Solidaridad West Africa, under the ‘Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism for Local Communities (DGM)’ project.

His dedication to championing environmental causes has now led to his prestigious role as the Climate Clock ambassador.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including the Chief Executive of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyemang, and the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei-Sowah.

Also present were Mrs. Jennifer Brock, the Green Accra Project coordinator, Bossman Owusu, Communications Manager-West Africa Solidaridad, and an international delegation from Climate Clock.

Okyeame Kwame, the newly designated ambassador, has been tasked with spearheading a tree-planting effort across Ghana, which is due to begin soon.

Climate Clock, a worldwide climate project, has put its trust in the artist to inspire and motivate people to act in reaction to the looming climate disaster.

Speaking at the launch, Okyeame Kwame passionately emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change and the need for every individual to assume a leadership role in these efforts.

He expressed his commitment to raising awareness about climate change and the Climate Clock initiative throughout the country.

Okyeame Kwame asked the general public to make a contribution to the initiative by planting at least one tree in their houses and making deliberate efforts to keep their surroundings clean as part of his campaign.

He believes that any amount of collective effort, no matter how insignificant, may make a major difference in battling climate change and saving the earth for future generations.

Ghana is taking the lead in Africa by launching the Climate Clock campaign, and with Okyeame Kwame as the ambassador, the nation is poised to inspire positive change in the battle against climate change.

As the clock ticks, Ghana stands ready to sow the seeds of a sustainable future, with hope that other nations will soon follow suit.

