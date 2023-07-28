fbpx
Young And Strong! You need to listen to Amerado and Strongman’s new EP

Young And Strong: Amerado and Strongman announce joint EP
Photo Credit: Amerado and Strongman

The Ghanaian hip-hop scene is witnessing an electrifying collaboration as rap sensations Amerado and Strongman join forces to drop their highly-anticipated EP, “Young And Strong“.

This remarkable project is a testament to their undeniable talent, passion for music, and commitment to delivering exceptional artistry to their fans.

“Young And Strong” showcases the remarkable chemistry between Amerado and Strongman, who have seamlessly blended their unique styles and lyrical prowess to create a memorable musical experience.

The EP boasts an impressive lineup of renowned producers, including Atown TSB, IzJoe Beatz, and Tubhani Muzik.

Together, they have crafted a collection of captivating beats that perfectly complement the artists’ distinctive flows, making “Young And Strong” a true masterpiece of sound.

The tracklist of the Young And Strong EP:

  1. Rap Is Still Alive
  2. Life
  3. Yonah
  4. Wobesu
  5. Mea Me Sika

Each track on “Young And Strong” delves into diverse themes, offering a mix of thought-provoking lyrics and infectious rhythms that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences worldwide.

With this release, Amerado and Strongman have solidified their positions as prominent forces in the Ghanaian and international hip-hop scene.

