Yani Music declares the Mercy of God in a latest single “Amazing God”

Yani Music’s unwavering love for music and God has inspired his debut single titled “Amazing God” in which he confesses God’s omnipotence, Mercy & supreme power to save.

Prince Fiifi Akomani Yamoah, known by his stage name Yani Music is a multi-talented artist who excels as a Singer, Songwriter, Worship Leader, and Instrumentalist.

Driven by an unwavering passion for God and Kingdom work, Yani believes he has been called to proclaim the full gospel of Jesus Christ to the world through his music.

“ I am optimistic of God’s ability to set captives free and liberate the oppressed after years of bondage. There is power in the name of Jesus to break chains and bring total restoration to whatever the enemy stole.

It’s my deepest desire that “Amazing God” will impact lives and be a fountain of restoration to believers who have lost hope in life.”

Amazing God by Yani Music is now available on all digital platforms for download and streaming.

Watch official music video via this link

ABOUT YANI MUSIC

Growing up as the fourth of five siblings, Yani was fortunate to be surrounded by exceptionally gifted family members who introduced him to the world of music from a tender age.

His elder sister, known for her captivating singing voice, played a significant role in inspiring Yani’s own musical journey.

Yani’s passion for singing blossomed further when he began actively participating in the Sunday School choir at his local church.

Seeking out every opportunity to showcase his talent, he quickly caught the attention of his teachers and became the go-to performer whenever a singing opportunity arose.

Although recognizing his natural talent, Yani had not yet considered pursuing music as a career.

At the age of 13, Yani joined the Junior Choir of St. Mark Methodist Church in Darkuman, where he assumed the lead Tenor role and served as the choir’s secretary for six years.

During this time, a senior church member approached Yani, impressed by his captivating performances, and proposed the formation of an Acappella group, which further expanded Yani’s musical horizons.

Continuing his passion for music into his secondary school years, Yani joined another Acappella group, ensuring that music remained an integral part of his life even when away from home.

Exposed to different musical genres through the friendships he forged at school, Yani developed a keen interest in Contemporary, R&B, Reggae, and Rap music, broadening his artistic influences.

