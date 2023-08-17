Nana Adwoa Awindoer confronts false rumors repelling Efya’s investors

Nana Adwoa Awindoer, prominent Ghanaian media personality and mother of renowned music artist Efya, reveals the damaging impact of baseless rumors on her daughter’s reputation and business opportunities.

The show host, who is also the development Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre district in the Ashanti Region lamented the damaging repercussions of baseless rumors that have been circulating about her daughter’s career, adding that she always encourages her daughter to ignore the negativity but stay focused since such news eventually dies off.

Nana Adwoa made this revelation while speaking in a candid interview on Joy Prime on Thursday, August 16, 2023. She asserted that ”I know my daughter, I tell her not to take it in but pray about it, it will die off.

The stories break her because these are instances where you are working on something to push her and these things come up. This is why I was saying that we need to be careful of the way we do things and say things because you never know the effects.”

“There was an instance we were working on a huge project and such news broke out. If you are an investor and you want to invest in a person and you hear such things, whether it is true or not, before you say jack, you may have taken a step back to check it,” she added.

Pray for Efya and her Legendary mum❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bp0gwAMsm4 — Lets Give Alan Kash a Chance🙏🏾 (@GhanaSocialU) August 16, 2023

The Queen mother, indicated that she has no regrets about supporting her daughter to be a musician despite the negativity that keeps clouding her shine.

She, however, expressed optimism about Efya’s great future and the negativity as “propellers” to push her to greater heights. “As a mother, I feel bad about it but I know God has a better place for her.

Maybe, these are propellers because the news affect us but like I said earlier, the better part of us is yet to come and not what is gone. I don’t believe in that,” she stated.

