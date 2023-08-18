Rasta Shepherd: Exo Xan’s new song is a spiritual journey of faith and resilience

Ghanaian rising star Exo Xan‘s new song Rasta Shepherd is a spiritual record about faith, growth, survival, and fate.

The song finds Exo crooning about his internal battles, and his ability to prevail over herculean struggles and glaring failure.

The opening line of the song, “Onyame na kra y3 mu nti yen seimu, If we flop we go again”, loosely translated as “with God by our side, we’re conquerors”, reaffirms Exo’s faith not only spiritually but physically.

He fluently utilizes English, Twi, and Hausa over the 2:22 song.

Much like most African men in their early 20s trying to find their feet, Exo has seen and is dealing with his fair share of problems.

This journey has taken him to certain places mentally and physically, which enables him to seamlessly create songs which connect with most of his peers and other demographics alike.

The 23-year-old singer is driven by an undying passion and a natural ability to create melodious ballads rooted in his Ghanaian heritage.

He pours his heart and soul into every lyric, melody, and performance, aiming to create an emotional connection with his listeners.

Rasta Shepherd is set to be released on August 17, 2023, and is sure to be a hit with fans of Afrobeats and Ghanaian music.

