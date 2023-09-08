Amerado releases full song for viral TikTok sound ‘Kwaku Ananse’

Ghanaian musician Amerado has released the full song for his much anticipated viral TikTok sound titled ‘Kwaku Ananse‘.

The song is an emotive journey through the highs and lows of life, set to the infectious rhythm of Afrobeat.

The snippet of the song was shared on TikTok three days ago and has already amassed over 20,000 videos.

The song has been praised by fans, celebrities, and other prominent industry members for its lyrical prowess and catchy beat.

‘Kwaku Ananse’ was produced by IzJoe Beatz and is available to stream on all major platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic