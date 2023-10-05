fbpx
10 of us, 1 gone too soon: Condolences Pour in as D-black Mourns the Loss of His Brother

Ace rapper & C.E.O of Black Avenue Muzik Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-Black, has announced the death of his brother. 

D-Black shared the heartbreaking news of his brother’s passing via a tweet.

“Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers . 10 of us , 1 gone too soon,” he wrote. 

https://x.com/dblackgh/status/1709569309616283975?s=46&t=9vZZwy1ADFF0IJtjHzroxg

In his tweet, D-Black shared that he had nine other siblings, one of which has passed on too soon.

While D-Black is yet to share the identity of which sibling has passed on, his known siblings are Pamela Blackmore, Anthony Blackmore, George Blackmore and Stanley Blackmore.

D-Black was born to a Ghanaian mother Adeline Boateng and a half Ghanaian half English father, John Derek Blackmore.

Condolences from his colleagues and fans have started pouring in as they comfort D-Black and his family during these trying times.

