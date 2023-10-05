fbpx
Top Stories

AB Sax and Naana The Violinist’s sensational remake of ‘Tena Me Nkyen’ sets hearts agog

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 seconds ago

In a harmonious fusion of jazz and classical elements, AB Sax and Naana The Violinist have breathed new life into the timeless Ghanaian classic, “Tena Me Nkyen.”

Originally performed by the legendary Paapa Yankson and the enchanting Paulina Oduro, this cherished love song has been reimagined with a unique twist.

The duo’s rendition introduces the sensual embrace of the saxophone and the soul-stirring melodies of the violin.

Their collaboration seamlessly marries the worlds of jazz and classical music, creating an auditory masterpiece that resonates with lovers of all genres.

“Tena Me Nkyen” is a poignant love song, expressing the longing for a partner’s presence.

AB Sax and Naana The Violinist’s interpretation adds depth to the emotional resonance of the lyrics, evoking a sense of nostalgia and passion.

This rendition is a testament to the enduring power of music to transcend boundaries and capture the essence of human emotions.

AB Sax and Naana The Violinist have undeniably crafted a version that pays homage to the original while making it uniquely their own, leaving listeners enchanted and eager for more.

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

In the Shadow of Your Wings/Hide Me (Cover) by Luigi Maclean

Video: In the Shadow of Your Wings/Hide Me (Cover) by Luigi Maclean

17th December 2020
God With Us (Cover) by Aduhemaa

Video: God With Us (Cover) by Aduhemaa

6th November 2020
Bebree (Cover) by Bettina Bonsu

Video: Bebree (Cover) by Bettina Bonsu

2nd November 2020
Serwaa Akoto (Cover) by YaaYaa & Owuraku

Video: Serwaa Akoto (Cover) by Yaa Yaa & Owuraku

11th September 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker