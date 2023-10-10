Dj Azonto Responds to Critics of His Feminine Brand: ‘I’m Richer Than All Those Insulting Me’

Viral Ghanaian DJ turned comic artiste, DJ Azonto has responded to critics of his feminine showcasing “brand.”

According to the “Fa ne fom” hitmaker, the constant criticism he gets from some Ghanaians on the way he portrays himself in public does not affect him because he’s richer than most of them.

“I’m richer than all those insulting me, when they calculate all the monies in their family, it cannot by even one of my cars,” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.

DJ Azonto, who has taken up dressing up as a woman as his brand, in a new interview with Zionfelix stated that he’s been through a lot, and is now focusing on doing what makes him happy.

“I’ve been through a lot so I’ve decided to make myself happy,” he said.

When asked by Zion if dressing up as a woman is the only way to make himself happy, he said;

“This is not the only way, this is one of the many ways.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic