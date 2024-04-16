fbpx
Top Stories

DJ Azonto Stirs Controversy with New Single “Serwaa”

Listen to the controversial and catchy beats of "Serwaa" by award-winning musician DJ Azonto.

Promoter Koolic5 hours ago
1 minute read
Serwaa - DJ Azonto. Photo Credit: DJ Azonto
Serwaa - DJ Azonto. Photo Credit: DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto, known for his hit tracks that dominate the streets and music charts, has once again set tongues wagging with his latest release, “Serwaa”. Following the success of “Fa No Fom” and “You Go Explain Taya”, the multiple award-winning musician has dropped a track that’s already making waves.

The timing of “Serwaa” couldn’t be more intriguing, as it coincides with media personality Serwaa Amihere’s recent viral video that has kept her in the headlines. With its controversial lyrics and catchy beats, the song has quickly gained traction among fans and on the streets.

Cover Artwork: Serwaa - DJ Azonto
Cover Artwork: Serwaa – DJ Azonto

Despite the controversy surrounding its release, “Serwaa” has already captured the hearts of listeners, cementing its status as a potential anthem. The anticipation for the accompanying visuals is palpable, promising to add another layer to the discourse sparked by the song.

Related Articles

DJ Azonto’s ability to tap into the pulse of the moment and deliver tracks that resonate with audiences is once again on full display with “Serwaa”. Whether the controversy will ultimately bolster or hinder the song’s popularity remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – DJ Azonto has once again left his mark on the music scene.

For those eager to experience the hype firsthand, the audio for “Serwaa” is available for streaming.

Listen to Serwaa by DJ Azonto

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Promoter Koolic5 hours ago
1 minute read

Promoter Koolic

Related Articles

Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th October 2022
I charged at least GH₵ 100,000 for shows - DJ Azonto

I charge at least GH₵ 100,000 for shows – DJ Azonto

23rd May 2023
Fa No Fom by DJ Azonto

Video: Fa No Fom by DJ Azonto

26th September 2022
What a combo! DJ Azonto taps Lil Win for a comic relief single; One Prayer

What a combo! DJ Azonto taps Lil Win for a comic relief single; One Prayer

9th May 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown