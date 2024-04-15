Dive Into The New Groove With Avit’s New Single

Ghanaian Alternative and Afro Fusion artist Avit starts the year off with a razor-sharp song with a powerful message. The new single “Know Better”, released on April 4, 2024, further adds to Avit’s ever-growing thought-provoking yet vibey music catalogue.

With stellar production from 2Shuus, the Afro-Hip Hop record is Avit’s call to action to his people to take accountability and responsibility for the part they have played in the trajectory of their lives. Many times it does get easier for one to point fingers at others as the reasons for their mishaps and setbacks. However, this song makes a valid presentation of how your own hard work, integrity and socio-political accountability play a part in your current condition.

The infectious blend of African rhythms and hip-hop vibes makes Know Better a must-listen and a permanent stay on your personal playlists. A masterpiece of a foundation laid by the mastermind 2Shuus provides the bedrock for this difference-making music. Lovers of Avit’s political side and his socially conscious and uplifting lyrics are certain to love this.

Listen to “Know Better” on all digital streaming platforms.

Watch Know Better by Avit

Ait – Know Better. Credit: YouTube

About Avit

Avit is an Afro-fusion artist from Wiaga in Northern Ghana. Being exposed to different sounds whiles growing up between the North and Tema, Avit developed a passion for performing and later, song writing.

Since the start of his musical journey in 2020, Avit has gone on to release 3 EPs (Election Day EP, Feeling Fine EP & Aviti EP) and has gained the attention of local radio and radio in Peru and the BBC, on Focus on Africa. Avit has >opened for acts such as Worlasi, Akan and Kelvyn Boy.

A graduate of Ashesi University in Ghana, Avit continues to pursue a career as a procurement professional and remains employed; “I work both jobs full time” Avit says with a smile.

Photos from Avit