fbpx
Top Stories

Sonnie Badu Reveals Possibility of Filling O2 Arena, upcoming concert & single! – Full Details

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Sonnie Badu Reveals Possibility of Filling O2 Arena, upcoming concert & single! - Full Details
Photo Credit: Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian Gospel music export & founder of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Sonnie Badu has stated that filling the 02 Arena is a possibility with one year of effective preparation & God’s grace.

According to the ‘Baba’ hitmaker, he could fill the O2 Arena if he gets a year of proper planning and preparations, explaining that he has been out of music for a while and will need to do a lot of promotion, as well as produce new songs.

“If I need to do it again, I need a year to plan it, because I have been out of music for a while, so now I need to do a lot of promotion, and production of new songs, but yes I can do it. If I put my mind to it I can do it, with the grace of God it’s possible,” Sonnie said.

The crooner, who was speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, further opened up about how he handles mistakes from his bandsmen during performances.

He explained by saying, “Personally the team knows it, I don’t want any mistakes, and we go through thorough prayers because I program everything.

So even the trumpeters when they make a mistake, I will know it, then I will turn to look at the person and say I know you made a mistake but the crowd will not know.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I'm expensive! Watch my videos on YouTube if you can't afford me - Dr. Sonnie Badu

I’m expensive! Watch my videos on YouTube if you can’t afford me – Dr. Sonnie Badu

18th May 2022
Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

Sonnie Badu hosts Bishop Tudor Bismark to an unforgettable night at RockHill Church!

10th April 2022
Sonnie Badu shames recent trolls with a lifetime achievement award from Joe Biden!

Sonnie Badu receives lifetime achievement award from Joe Biden!

6th September 2021
Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

Big God! Kofi Owusu Peprah details how he landed another hit single!

27th April 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker