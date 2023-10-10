Sonnie Badu Reveals Possibility of Filling O2 Arena, upcoming concert & single! – Full Details

Ghanaian Gospel music export & founder of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Sonnie Badu has stated that filling the 02 Arena is a possibility with one year of effective preparation & God’s grace.

According to the ‘Baba’ hitmaker, he could fill the O2 Arena if he gets a year of proper planning and preparations, explaining that he has been out of music for a while and will need to do a lot of promotion, as well as produce new songs.

“If I need to do it again, I need a year to plan it, because I have been out of music for a while, so now I need to do a lot of promotion, and production of new songs, but yes I can do it. If I put my mind to it I can do it, with the grace of God it’s possible,” Sonnie said.

The crooner, who was speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, further opened up about how he handles mistakes from his bandsmen during performances.

He explained by saying, “Personally the team knows it, I don’t want any mistakes, and we go through thorough prayers because I program everything.

So even the trumpeters when they make a mistake, I will know it, then I will turn to look at the person and say I know you made a mistake but the crowd will not know.”

Listen to Sonnie Badu talking about Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, you’ll realize this is Wisdom speaking🤝🏽🤝🏽❤️❤️



This is for the Motherland 🇬🇭 Better mindset💥💥💥🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽

