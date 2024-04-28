DJ Azonto Goes Hard On Black Sherif In New Song

Amapiano King, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has taken a ferocious swipe at Black Sherif in his newly released single titled “Blacko Shut U.”

According to DJ Azonto, the song is a rebuttal to Black Sherif’s use of vulgar language in his “Shut Up” single, which sparked controversy in music circles.

DJ Azonto has already condemned Black Sherif for projecting violence in the song, which he says was not worthy of the 2023 Artiste of the Year.

The new “Blacko Shut Up” track, produced by Abochi, comes forth with some hard-hitting rhythm and lyrics, making it a soothing piece.

Cover Artwork: Blacko Shut Up – DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto stated in a recent interview that he wants to use the song to advise the youth to stay away from insults and respect the elderly.

“I dedicate the song to my three daughters namely Corolla Arthur, MaBenz Arthur, and Masarati Arthur as well as the youth. They should stay away from insults, no matter what someone has done to them.

“We should not encourage the use of such words but rather teach them good deeds and the need to respect the elderly in society,” he said.

Listen to Blacko Shut Up by DJ Azonto

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic