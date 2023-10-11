fbpx
Shatta Wale Rewards Honest Taxi Rider with Gh¢3,000 & a Shaxi Job for returning Gh¢100k

Shatta Wale Rewards Honest Taxi Rider with Gh¢3,000 & a Shaxi Job for returning Gh¢100k
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Adom fm

Following the widespread news of a good Samaritan returning over GHS 100,000 found at the back seat of a taxi he boarded, Shatta Wale has offered to reward him.

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation for this act of honesty, Shatta Wale has expressed his desire to reward the man with GH¢3,000 and the opportunity for employment as a driver with his taxi-hailing service, Shaxi.

Shatta Wale’s response came in reply to a post shared by Sikaofficial on Twitter (X), where the act of kindness was highlighted.

In his tweet, Shatta Wale wrote, “If Ghanaians will be truthful like this, good people will always approach them… I AM SO TOUCHED, GUYS.

Please, guys, tag @Adom1063fm and let them know I am sending 3000ghc to this good Samaritan of a driver and also employ him to work with Shaxi if he is a professional driver or if he has a qualification that can give him a position in our office. What he did just touched me. God bless you, good Ghanaians.”

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 38 mins ago
