Shatta Wale Rewards Honest Taxi Rider with Gh¢3,000 & a Shaxi Job for returning Gh¢100k

Following the widespread news of a good Samaritan returning over GHS 100,000 found at the back seat of a taxi he boarded, Shatta Wale has offered to reward him.

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation for this act of honesty, Shatta Wale has expressed his desire to reward the man with GH¢3,000 and the opportunity for employment as a driver with his taxi-hailing service, Shaxi.

Shatta Wale’s response came in reply to a post shared by Sikaofficial on Twitter (X), where the act of kindness was highlighted.

A gentleman who is currently unemployed, discovered a polythene bag containing over GH¢100,000, a key, and an ID card in the backseat of a taxi he took from the Mobile filling station at Nima to Abossey Okai; he promptly sent the items to the studios of Adom FM for a search to be… pic.twitter.com/8FjEBl18Gx — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 10, 2023

In his tweet, Shatta Wale wrote, “If Ghanaians will be truthful like this, good people will always approach them… I AM SO TOUCHED, GUYS.

Please, guys, tag @Adom1063fm and let them know I am sending 3000ghc to this good Samaritan of a driver and also employ him to work with Shaxi if he is a professional driver or if he has a qualification that can give him a position in our office. What he did just touched me. God bless you, good Ghanaians.”

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale states that he is touched by the story of the guy who returned the GH¢100,000 found in a taxi, and will like to reward him with an amount of GH¢3,000 and an offer of employment as a driver with Shaxi, his taxi hailing service. pic.twitter.com/QWKROQANiP — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 11, 2023

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic