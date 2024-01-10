fbpx
Fancy Gadam, Wiyaala, Kwabena Kwabena, & more support Chef Failatu’s Guinness World Record Cooking Marathon

Fancy Gadam, Wiyaala, Kwabena Kwabena, & more support Chef Failatu's Guinness World Record Cooking Marathon
Photo Credit: Chef Failatu

Fancy Gadam, Fad Lan, Sherifa Gunu, Maccasio, Kwabena Kwabena, Wiyaala, and Lamisi, gathered at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Failatu kicked off her cook-a-thon at midnight on January 1, 2024, aiming to surpass 120 hours.

The artists expressed their encouragement for Chef Failatu, calling for more celebrities to join in supporting her remarkable endeavor. They commended her efforts and wished her the best of luck.

Following media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s recent sing-a-thon world record attempt, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has taken on the challenge to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in the northern region. Currently exceeding 200 hours, she shows no signs of slowing down.

The Deejays at the Modern City Hotel deserves commendation for exclusively playing 100% Ghanaian music. This aligns with The Creative Arts Agency Ghana’s recent launch of the “Play Ghana” project, a musical campaign aimed at promoting Ghanaian music and art across the country.

