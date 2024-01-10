Gambo collaborates with Timbaland on debut album

Rapper Gambo is currently in the United States, collaborating with renowned American music industry professionals on his debut studio album.

Working alongside figures like Jim Jones, Timbaland, and others, Gambo aims to make a significant impact with his upcoming release.

During an electrifying performance at the YouTube Avenue event in Miami, Gambo had the opportunity to meet industry influencers, including Timbaland, Mack Maine (President of Lil Wayne’s Young Money, Harry O (co-founder of Death Row Records) and Rance (four-time Grammy award-winner).

Gambo’s musical journey started in 2020 with the release of ‘Kwacha,’ and since then, he has garnered success both in Ghana and internationally.

Following a six-month North American tour in 2023, he is back in the US, determined to deliver an album that will resonate with his fans.

Gambo’s commitment to producing top-notch music videos has contributed to his rise in the industry, and he continues to uphold this standard with his latest endeavors.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic