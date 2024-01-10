fbpx
Top Stories

Gambo collaborates with Timbaland on debut album

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
Gambo collaborates with Timbaland on debut album
Photo Credit: Gambo

Rapper Gambo is currently in the United States, collaborating with renowned American music industry professionals on his debut studio album.

Working alongside figures like Jim Jones, Timbaland, and others, Gambo aims to make a significant impact with his upcoming release.

During an electrifying performance at the YouTube Avenue event in Miami, Gambo had the opportunity to meet industry influencers, including Timbaland, Mack Maine (President of Lil Wayne’s Young Money, Harry O (co-founder of Death Row Records) and Rance (four-time Grammy award-winner).

Gambo’s musical journey started in 2020 with the release of ‘Kwacha,’ and since then, he has garnered success both in Ghana and internationally.

Following a six-month North American tour in 2023, he is back in the US, determined to deliver an album that will resonate with his fans.

Gambo’s commitment to producing top-notch music videos has contributed to his rise in the industry, and he continues to uphold this standard with his latest endeavors.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

It’s cuffing season and Gambo wants you to pamper her because ‘Boys Aye Wild’

26th November 2021
Gambo’s ‘We Move’ music video leaves fans awe-struck

Gambo’s ‘We Move’ music video leaves fans awe-struck

7th October 2021

New Era EP: Gambo, the future of Ghana music

21st June 2021
New Era by Gambo

EP: New Era by Gambo

21st June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker