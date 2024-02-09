Nii Abbey Issues a One-Way Ticket to the Throne Room with Latest ‘Genesis’ Album – Listen NOW!

Ghanaian gospel artist Nii Abbey has taken the music industry by storm with the release of his highly anticipated album, “GENESIS,” on December 11, 2023.

This collection of spirit-filled and inspirational songs marks the beginning of Nii Abbey’s music journey, delving deep into his personal relationship with God and his response to God’s love and promises.

Featuring 12 tracks that resonate with themes of faith, hope, and worship, “GENESIS” offers listeners a powerful musical experience that uplifts the soul and stirs the spirit.

One standout feature of the album is the inclusion of the Ghana national anthem in reggae as a bonus track, making it the first-ever reggae rendition of the anthem—a unique and groundbreaking addition to the Ghanaian music landscape.

As a gospel musician, Nii Abbey is deeply committed to revealing Christ through his music and leading people into true worship. His music reflects his unwavering faith and his desire to inspire others to connect with God on a deeper level.

Currently signed to the independent Christian record label, Levi Music Records, based in Accra, Ghana, Nii Abbey brings a wealth of experience and talent to the music industry.

As a professional backing vocalist, he has shared the stage with numerous top gospel artists both locally and internationally, including Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, and the late Danny Nettey, among others.

Nii isn’t pulling the brakes on releases this year at all as he’s also set to drop an Easter tune dubbed “Hosanna Lala” meaning “Hosanna Song” on Friday, 22nd March 2024, a week to the main Easter festivities. Anticipate!

With his impressive track record and dedication to his craft, Nii Abbey is poised to make a significant impact in the gospel music scene both in Ghana and beyond. His music is available for streaming and download on all major platforms.

