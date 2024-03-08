Mipromo Media Extends Support to Highlife Icon & Cherished Client, KK Kaboobo – Full Details HERE!

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity and support, Mipromo Media, Ghana’s leading music distribution and YouTube management company, demonstrated its commitment to its artists by visiting the esteemed highlife legend, KK Kaboobo, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Mr. Kaboobo, a cherished client of Mipromo Media, is currently undergoing treatment for liver disease.

Representatives from Mipromo Media arrived at the medical center on Friday, March 8th, 2024, to extend their good wishes and provide tangible support to the revered musician during his challenging time.

Mipromo Media Extends Support to Highlife Icon & Cherished Client, KK Kaboobo.

In a display of empathy and generosity, the company presented a donation of GHS 5000 along with essential items, symbolizing as their unwavering support and hope for Mr. Kaboobo’s swift recovery.

Mr. Emmanuel Ghansah, PRO of Mipromo Media, expressed the company’s deep admiration and appreciation for KK Kaboobo, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Ghana’s vibrant music industry over the years.

“KK Kaboobo holds a special place in the hearts of Ghanaians, and it is our privilege to stand by him during this period of his life,” stated Mr. Ghansah. “As a company deeply rooted in the music community, we have to support and uplift our artists, especially during challenging times.”

The visit served as a testament to Mipromo Media’s ethos of nurturing talent and fostering a sense of camaraderie within the Ghanaian music scene. By extending a helping hand to one of their own, the company reaffirmed its commitment to promoting music and caring for its artists’ well-being.

KK Kaboobo, visibly touched by the gesture, expressed his gratitude to Mipromo Media for their kindness and support. “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from Mipromo Media and the entire music community,” said Mr. Kaboobo. “Their generosity gives me strength and hope as I focus on my recovery.”

The visit not only exemplified Mipromo Media’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also underscored the company’s commitment to elevating its brand through meaningful and impactful initiatives.

As a trailblazer in music distribution and artist management, Mipromo Media continues to set the standard for industry excellence while embodying the spirit of compassion and solidarity.

Stream a KK Kabobo song today to support him:

Listen to Nyatse Nyatse by KK Kabobo

For further inquiries or to learn more about Mipromo Media’s initiatives, please contact via Call/WhatsApp: 055 597 9767

About Mipromo Media:

Mipromo Media is a leading music distribution and YouTube management company based in Ghana. With a focus on empowering artists and promoting Ghanaian music globally, Mipromo Media has established itself as a trusted partner within the music industry, renowned for its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.

